After winning the World Cup, Argentina established itself as the most winning team on the planet: how many titles does it take Brazil

Argentina is the new world champion and moved away from Brazil in the historical title table

Argentina stayed with him World Cup Qatar 2022 ante France and confirmed his great present. In this way, Lionel Messi and company added the third title in just over a year, after obtaining the America Cup ante Brazil at the Maracana in 2021 (breaking a 28-year drought) and the Final before Italyin the middle of this year, at Wembley.

Strong confession of the referee of the final between Argentina and France of the World Cup: the VAR marked a possible penalty but decided not to review it In his press conference, Szymon Marciniak revealed that at the end of the game he had a debate with his colleagues over a move that could have changed the result.

The directing cast Lionel Scaloni beat his European counterpart at the Lusail Stadium and the native of Pujato, Santa Febecame the third coach to lift the World Cup, along with Cesar Luis Menotti (1978) y Carlos Bilardo (1986).

This estrella also meant the number 22 in history for Argentinawhich took two away from Brazil and confirmed its leadership worldwide.

“There are unacceptable racist acts”: the French government complained about Argentina and the Federation sent a letter to Chiqui Tapia Noël Le Graet, president of the FFF, wrote to his counterpart from the AFA. There were also complaints from the Minister of Economy and the Minister of Sports

Of course, the historical table of titles continues to generate a deep debate as a result of which championships should be counted as official or not. Although from the conmebol and the UEFA yes it is, the FIFA He has not yet acknowledged it publicly, as he did with the World Cup, the Copa América and the Eurocup.

It is worth remembering that FIFA also gave as official the titles of the extinct Confederations Cup and the Olympic Games until London 1948, in which they were carried out without age limit in their calls.

The referee of the World Cup final spoke of the controversy surrounding Messi’s goal: the photo that puts France’s complaint in check Szymon Marciniak gave a press conference in which he supported his decision to validate the goal of the captain of the Argentine team

With this clarification, if all the stars in history are counted, Argentina remains the leader of the world table with 22 conquestsFollowed by Brazil (20) y Uruguay 19. On the other hand, if only the titles endorsed by FIFA are taken, the list is led by Albiceleste and Celeste, both with 19, followed by Verdeamarelha (18).

TABLE OF OFFICIAL TITLES:

Argentina (22): 3 World Cups, 15 Copa América, 2 Champions Cups, 1 Confederations Cup and 1 Pan American Cup.

Brazil (20): 5 World Cups, 9 Copa América, 4 Confederations Cups and 2 Pan American Cups.

Uruguay (19): 2 World Cups, 2 Olympic Games and 15 Copa América.

Mexico (16): 11 Gold Cups, 1 Confederations Cup, 3 NAFC Cups and 1 Concacaf Cup.

Germany (8): 4 World Cups, 3 Euro Cups and 1 Confederations Cup.

France (8): 2 World Cups, 2 Euro Cups, 2 Confederations Cups, 1 League of Nations and 1 Artemio Franchi.

United States (8): 7 Gold Cups and 1 Concacaf Nations League.

Egypt (8): 7 African Nations Cups and 1 Arab Nations Cup.

Italy (7): 4 World Cups, 2 Euro Cups and 1 Olympic Games (seniors).

Cameroon (5): 5 African Nations Cups.

Australia (5): 1 Asian Cup and 4 OFC Nations Cups.

New Zealand (5): 5 OFC Nations Cups.

Spain (4): 1 World Cup and 3 Euro Cups.

TABLE OF OFFICIAL TITLES RECOGNIZED BY FIFA:

Argentina (19): 3 World Cups, 15 Copa América and 1 Confederations Cup.

Uruguay (19): 2 World Cups, 15 Copa América and 2 Olympic Games (seniors).

Brazil (18): 5 World Cups, 9 Copa América and 4 Confederations Cups.

Mexico (12): 11 Gold Cups and 1 Confederations Cup.

Germany (8): 4 World Cups, 3 Euro Cups and 1 Confederations Cup.

United States (8): 7 Gold Cups and 1 Concacaf Nations League.

Egypt (7): 7 African Nations Cups.

Italy (7): 4 World Cups, 2 European Championships and 1 Olympic Games (Older).

France (7): 2 World Cups, 2 European Championships, 2 Confederations Cups and 1 League of Nations.