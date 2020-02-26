After Working On Spider-Man And With Pixar, Tom Holland Gives Great Thank You To Disney

View this submit on Instagram

It’s good in life to set targets and have milestones. A giant one for me was being in a Pixar film and I can’t fairly imagine that this got here true. Thank you @disney for but once more making me the luckiest child going. Onward is a movie about household and brotherhood and that’s precisely how you must watch it. Seize the fam and take them to see onward… you’ll find it irresistible. And lastly, Mr @prattprattpratt is soooo humorous on this movie – I’m so glad we started working collectively once more buddy ????????