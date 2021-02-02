After years of mystery, Evan Rachel Wood revealed that her abuser was Marilyn Manson

Evan Rachel Wood acusó de abuso a Marilyn Manson (Reuters)

For the first time, Evan Rachel Wood made known the name of her abuser. On Monday morning, the Emmy nominee for her role on the series “Westworld” offered details about her traumatic experience of abuse and violence that you went through while in a relationship with the musician Marilyn Manson when she was 19 and 38.

Wood was engaged to the famous singer for eight months in 2010. The couple went public with their relationship in 2007.

“My abuser’s name is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started harassing me when I was a teenager and horribly abused me for years. “The 33-year-old American actress wrote on her Instagram profile and in a statement sent to Vanity Fair magazine.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I will no longer live in fear of reprisals, insults or extortion. I am here to expose this dangerous man and the many industries that enabled his behavior before he ruins more lives. All my support to the many victims who will no longer be silent, ”he continued.

Evan Rachel Wood’s message on Instagram

Around the same time, four other women posted similar statements on Instagram. It’s about Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, and a woman who gave her name only as Gabriella.

The actress also shared a screenshot of a February 2018 article in which the “Dr. House ”, Charlyne Yi, accused Manson of harassing multiple women while visiting the set of the Fox drama.

In their statements, they detailed heartbreaking experiences that they claim included sexual assault, psychological abuse, and / or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation.

“When I started my path as an activist I often wondered where to start. And the answer was that I had to dedicate myself to a cause that I had direct experience with because I felt that I would be able to help more. That is why I dedicated myself to the issues of domestic violence and sexual abuse, ”the actress explained a few months ago to Variety magazine about her work to achieve a change in California law that would extend the statute of limitations for crimes of domestic violence from three to five years. A change that was confirmed in 2019 and took effect last year.

Manson’s representatives have categorically denied similar allegations in the past, but have yet to address Wood’s statements as those of the other women.

Years later, Evan Rachel Wood married actor Jamie Bell, 34, and they have a seven-year-old son. They separated in 2014 after a two-year marriage. Manson married Lindsay Elizabeth Warner in February 2020. He was also a partner of burlesque artist Dita Von Teese from 2005 to 2007.

Last year, Manson abruptly ended an interview with the British music site. Metal Hammer when the reporter mentioned Wood’s name. His representatives later issued a lengthy statement, denying all charges of abuse against the 52-year-old singer.

Evan Rachel Wood reported that Marilyn Manson abused her for years

After Manson interrupted his interview with Metal Hammer, the publication contacted the musician’s publicist for an answer about his past relationships with Wood and other women. The questions included references to previous interviews, such as an interview Manson gave Spin in 2009, where he did disturbing comments about her relationship with Wood.

In the 2009 interview with Spin, he said he had fantasies about “breaking his skull with a mallet.” She also gave a shocking account of Christmas Day 2008, when she said he called her 158 times and cut herself every time. “Every time I called her that day, I took a razor blade and cut myself on my face or hands. I wanted to show him the pain that he put me through. It was like, ‘I want you to physically see what you’ve done.’

A representative for Manson released a statement in which he attempted to target another person Evan was dating at the time that he was dating the singer. Through NME, he said: “I understand that Evan Rachel Wood dated several people around the time she was dating Manson.. Basic research on the internet will give them a number of other names. “

“The comments on Spin where Manson had a fantasy of using a mallet against Evan and cut himself 158 times was obviously a theatrical interview from a rock star promoting a new record, and not a factual account. The fact that Evan and Manson got engaged six months after this interview would indicate that no one took this story literally.”Said his representative.

KEEP READING:

Brigitte Bardot affirmed that the coronavirus is good: “We are too many on Earth”

Legendary singer Tony Bennett has Alzheimer’s