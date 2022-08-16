After years of mystery, Microsoft reveals that Xbox One sales fall far short of PS4

A document sent to Brazil’s national competition regulator indicates that PS4 has sold more than twice as much as Xbox One.

Unsurprisingly, Xbox’s latest financial report did not hint at the business performance of Xbox. Xbox One. However, it should be noted that Microsoft stopped giving us sales data for its old-gen console back in 2016, and despite estimates that PS4 shipped more than twice as much as the Xbox device, this was never reflected in official statements. Until now.

Sony has overtaken Microsoft having sold more than twice as much as Xbox in the previous generationMicrosoftBecause, as reported by The Verge, Microsoft has sent a document to the Brazilian national competition regulator in which the mystery is finally revealed: “Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of sales of consoles and installed base, having sold more than double the Xbox in the previous generation“, reads the report written in Portuguese.

In this way, everything indicates that the final sales of Xbox One are around approximately 58.5 million unitsWell, we already know that the final figures for PS4 have remained at 117.2 million distributed devices. Additionally, Microsoft’s report also notes that “Sony ended 2021 with cumulative PS5 sales reaching 17 million units, around 1.6 times the sales performance of Xbox Series“.

Despite this, it should be remembered that the new generation Xbox console is being introduced with more force than Xbox One at the time. After all, the Xbox Series broke sales records in the US last March and, as an additional milestone, it seems that the Microsoft device is also enjoying a good commercial performance in Japan.

