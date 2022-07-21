After years of scarcity, now it turns out that we have excess chips

The Nvidia and AMD chipmaker warns that semiconductor inventories are full.

We had been experiencing a severe shortage of semiconductors for years, but now TSMCmanufacturer of those that use Apple, Nvidia, AMD or Qualcomm, has warned that an “overstock” is coming. He has said it during a financial results conference call in which, on the other hand, he has reported that his year-on-year earnings have increased more than 76%.

TSMC President CC Wei considers this situation to be completely reasonable, given that after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, its clients began to build up their inventories preventively for what might happen. Thus, in the field of PCs and smartphones, we have acquired the habit of improving or buying new devices that they would accompany us to diario teletrabajando. Now that our home offices are complete, demand has plateaued.

On the other hand, the cryptocurrency mining, once the main sink for semiconductors, has plummeted, and with it the resulting demand. Finally, we have a world situation marked by the geopolitical uncertainty and inflation… But that doesn’t mean the shortage is over.

Although inventories related to the production of modern high-end devices are full, other segments of the market are still short, such as data centers and automobiles. In fact, TSMC has had to redirect some resources to be able to cover the demand in those cases, but apparently not even with those could they achieve it.

This situation can have many readings, as we have been reading, but what concerns us most is the point of view of our colleagues from Xataka, who very correctly predict an interesting Black Friday for this 2022 in which not so modern products can be exceptionally discounted.

