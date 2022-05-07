After years with WWE Yuke’s goes to the competition and presents AEW: Fight Forever with two gameplay

Veterans of the wrestling genre bet on All Elite Wrestling for their next video game.

Since the end of 2020 we knew that its development was underway, but it was not until this week that Yuke’s has officially confirmed the name of its next wrestling video game. After several years working with WWE, the development team turns to the competition and presents AEW: Fight Forever for PC and consoles.

Through the AEW Games Twitter, the name of the production has been confirmed without offering more details about when it could reach stores, although it has been reported release on pc since, until now, only its arrival on consoles was known.

That does not mean that we do not have more news. Those responsible for managing the franchise also left us of the videos of the development of AEW: Fight Forever where several seconds of gameplay can be seen. These are two publications dedicated to two stars of the show: Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose. It is to be hoped that once the ban is open we will begin to know the complete roster of the video game.

Both videos are short enough to start assessing the combat system developed by Yuke’s. However, they collect in The Verge, it has also been confirmed that referee Aubrey Edwards will be in AEW: Fight Forever seamlessly integrated with an AI engine designed for the occasion.

Yuke’s will have the duty to compete with the WWE 2K saga, which this year has returned to the path of good work, commented Toni Piedrabuena, with WWE 2K22. You can delve deeper into this video game by reading the WWE 2K22 review.

