After years without a new Metal Gear Solid, is it possible to rescue the Konami saga today?

Metal Gear is a video game classic, but does it have a future as a franchise? After sales of the latest studios and brands, we wonder if there is room for Snake today.

I look at my collection and the saga Metal Gear occupies a privileged place in it. The first Metal Gear Solid is one of the reasons why I kept playing and its third installment one of the games that most moved me in its day. And yet, I see this saga that has given me so many good times as a relic of the past and of my past. Like a giant that little by little occupies a place on the memory shelf along with my beloved JRPGs and graphic adventures.

But let’s start at the beginning: how do you rescue a legend from the past? The answer is given by a phenomenon that does not always please players: remakes. Companies know they have strong but old licenses under their belt. Rescuing them means starting up a much more complex machinery than we might think. Can’t get a second part Alan Wake, for example, without remastering the first one and offering it again so that the new generations that did not play it can understand the story or at least the context. The remake and the remastering are the best tools to study the health of a franchise. A classic is recreated taking advantage of all the previous work, renovating graphics and studying its behavior in the market. Works? We can refloat the franchise. Recent years have given us some examples of this, such as Crash Bandicoot’s N. Sane Trilogy or Metroid: Samus Returns. In the future, others will be added such as Alan Wake himself, Mafia (of which a prequel to the first part is already rumored), or Dead Space, which is expected to be a successful remake to revive the franchise. Knights of the Old Republic, Gothic, System Shock and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time will also arrive, with similar intentions.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

In fact, the rumors of Silent Hill go along these same paths and warn of up to three new games: a remake of Silent Hill 2, which would introduce the saga to new players and two new games with different spirits. For all these reasons, when we ask ourselves why the hell there are so many remakes today, I think the answer is partly due to the need for companies to modernize their brands (safely) before the arrival of new releases.

I can’t imagine a Metal Gear, Solid or not, the old-fashioned wayAnd back to Metal Gear. Is it perhaps a franchise that can be modernized? I think the answer is not as simple as in the examples mentioned above. It’s possible that a remake of the first video game, for example, could catch the attention of many gamers, old and new. But the truth is that I can’t imagine an old-fashioned Metal Gear, Solid or not, focused on stealth mechanics and riddled with cutscenes. This formula, which was the essence of the saga, has aged a lot in the eyes of the mass public. And there are few high-budget games that dare not appeal to these users. Even licenses like Deus Ex or Tomb Raider, as we have seen recently, are considered minor failures according to their sales forecasts, unable to appeal to this remnant audience of offline single-player games.

Metal Gear Solid V

But within the Metal Gear saga, we also have that last game called The Phantom Pain and that has already modernized the mechanics a bit to adapt them to the open world. The game sold, no doubt about it, but I think it did so in part because of another factor that the franchise no longer possesses: Hideo Kojima’s name. Kojima sells, or rather sold, because not even his name is enough. The expectations that these games have to meet are so high that putting “A Hideo Kojima Game” in the box is not capable of sustaining a blockbuster if it does not have the commercial values ​​that are most in demand. What are these values? An action/adventure game with touches of RPG and, if possible, an open world. And if it is more possible, with equipment by colors and looting, although luckily it seems that the symptoms of fatigue in these systems are already being seen.

Maybe there is a way to rescue Snake from his glorious past.For a person who grew up with Metal Gear, it is curious to realize that this saga so famous today would be very difficult to rescue and that, in its pure state, it would probably fail. It makes one realize how video games and times change, that we’re not talking about a shoot’em up or a beat’em up, but about Metal Gear. Perhaps there is a way to rescue Snake from his glorious past, provide him with a remake that would return the illusion and, later, create a new installment with renewed mechanics that both classic and modern fans would like, but the truth is that I see the Hideo Kojima’s saga as his own hero, as an old legend who just wants to rest. A hermit sheltered in a cave (or retired in Alaska) waiting for times, and tastes, to change again.