After Yogi government, Khattar government will also bring law against ‘Love Jihad’, Minister’s big statement

Law against Love Jihad in Haryana: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Sunday that the state government was considering bringing a law against "Love Jihad". Vij said in a tweet, "Laws against Love Jihad in Haryana are being considered."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that he will enact effective laws to strictly prevent 'Love Jihad'. He warned that those who play with respect for daughters-in-law, their last visit to 'Ram Naam Satya Hai' will be out if not improved.

Addressing public meetings held in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the by-elections in Deoria and Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi said that posters of those involved in 'Love Jihad' will be placed at the intersections. Last week, 21-year-old college student Nikita was shot dead by a person in Ballabhgarh, Haryana. The family of the deceased has alleged that the accused person was pressurizing them to adopt Islam to get married.

Some Hindu organizations have alleged that the girl’s murder is a case of “love jihad”. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar met the deceased’s family on Friday and expressed concern over the events of “Love Jihad”.

The Haryana government has formed a three-member special investigation team to investigate the matter. The police have arrested two people – the main accused Tausif and Rehan in this case. The third person has been arrested for providing weapons to the main accused.

