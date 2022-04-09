After Zoom firing 900 people in a minute, this company is going under. This in Spain would be impossible.

Last December, the fintech Better.com gave a lot to talk about when it decided to manage a dismissal in a somewhat controversial way: it summoned 900 of its employees to a Zoom meeting and fired them in a minute.

Its CEO, Vishal Garg, told his workers (from both the United States —where he resides— and India —his native country—) that the economic situation of the company was not good to conclude with:

“If you’re on this call, you’re part of the unlucky group that is getting fired. Your employment here is terminated, effective immediately. You will receive an email from[l departamento de] Human Resources”.

Three months after this one, we know that Better.com has laid off about 3,000 more workers. On this occasion the The medium chosen to communicate it was email.. And now Techcrunch has revealed what the layoffs are all about: The company is losing around $50 million a month, an insider source at Better.com has leaked.

After rudeness, voluntary casualties

With all this, the same source says that now the company is going to offer employees from the product, design and engineering divisions that they can leave on a voluntary basis and the company is offering to pay a 60-day severance pay and a private health insurance plan.

When the first mass layoffs occurred, it is not clear what the internal situation of the company was like, but it is known that after this cold decision, there was great chaos in the first months of this year: the first great reaction within Better.com was the resignation of three managers. CEO Vishal Garg, after apologizing for this event, decided to take a break.

Better.com management then commissioned an audit from an outside company to the corporate culture and leadership of the company are analyzed. We must not forget that, during the call, the CEO himself is the first to say that he had already had to do something similar.

stop, you’re embarrassing me





This means that it is not known with certainty whether the situation in December was economically unsustainable or if it has become like this after this controversial business management. Better.com executives say it’s through no fault of their company: They told employees in an email that the ongoing instability in mortgage markets, with rising interest rates and changing conditions, is hurting them.

It seems that Better.com’s forte has never been good touch. As it became known, in 2020 the company sent messages to the staff accusing them of being “terribly slow”a lot of “dumb dolphins that are going to be eaten by sharks. Stop right now because you are embarrassing me.”

In Spain we are more protected

It must be said that these dismissals and these Better.com practices can only occur in poorly regulated labor markets, such as the United States or India. In Spain, workers have more rights in this regard. Although if it can be fired collectively, the process is longer and in no case can it be resolved with a video call or an email, as Xataka has analyzed.

Better.com had about 6,000 employees before its first layoff. In Spain, a company of this size is governed by the Workers’ Statute. Article 51 states that dismissing 30 workers or more in companies with more than 300 employees is considered a collective dismissal. In Spain, to carry out a collective dismissal, the company must first communicate in writing (and by a means by which the receipt is accredited, such as a burofax) to the workers or their representatives of their intention to initiate the process.

After this, a period of consultations is opened and a negotiating commission must be convened, among other formalities, in accordance with the directives of the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy. This is to reflect the reasons for this decision and the date of the layoffs being planted.

What Better.com did here it would be an unfair dismissal. In the case of this startup, lacking these mechanisms, no one can know if the bad situation of the company is due to the employees, or due to some mismanagement of the remaining managers.