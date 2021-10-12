Again 4 Blood achievements and trophies checklist

By
Mr josh
-
0

welcome to the apocalypse

Arm your self with one thing greater than braveness available in the market, you gon ‘want it

unhealthy blood

Entire “Go back of Evil”

I invite this spherical

Entire “Seek and Rescue”

groping

Entire “The place there may be gentle there may be darkness”

Let’s cross exter-MINA-rlos

Entire “Blue Canine Melancholy”

Act 1 Recruit

Entire all maps in Act 1 on Recruit problem or upper

Veteran of Act 1

Entire all maps in Act 1 on Veteran problem or upper

Exterminator Act 1

Entire all maps in Act 1 on Nightmare problem.

Down the drain

Entire “Plan B”

Give me a hand

Entire “The Guns Depot”

Of biblical proportions

Completa “Activity 10:22”

Act 2 Recruit

Entire all maps in Act 2 on Recruit problem or upper

Veteran of Act 2

Entire all maps in Act 2 on Veteran problem or upper

Exterminator Act 2

Entire all maps in Act 2 on Nightmare problem

A just right one is coming

Entire “Dr. Rogers’s Community”

Visceral habits

Entire “Remnants”

Act 3 Recruit

Entire all maps in Act 3 on Recruit problem or upper

Veteran of Act 3

Entire all maps in Act 3 on Veteran problem or upper

Exterminator Act 3

Entire all maps in Act 3 on Nightmare problem.

Act 4 Recruit

Entire Act 4 on Recruit problem or upper

Veteran of Act 4

Entire Act 4 on Veteran problem or upper

Exterminator Act 4

Entire Act 4 on Nightmare problem.

To the cheetah retaining quiet

Kill a whistleblower if he signals the horde

Liala brown

Do away with 53,600 inflamed all through your adventure

Militia

Kill a monstrous destroyer after casting off all of its armor

Self destruction

Get a destroyer to deal injury to himself

Brute pressure

Kill an ogre with the howitzer

No time for naps

Revive a fallen teammate

Hippocrates can be proud

Heal a Significant other

Let’s part

Move some ammo to a friend

Protected and sound

Entire a venture with none participant being incapacitated or killed

Do not ask …

Loose a spouse from a cocoon

Enlarge your arsenal

Use your first provide level

One at a time

Entire a venture with every exterminator

Coaching

Shape a gaggle at Castle Hope

Pacifist of the apocalypse

Entire a map with none participant at the workforce killing a unmarried Inflamed

Herbal silence

Entire a map with out triggering birds, stinkers, or telltale characters

All of the playing cards at the desk

Play with a minimum of 25 playing cards at a time

Nemesis

Pass down the ladder of the development space all over “Rebrote” with out struggling an coincidence

musical savior

Offer protection to and save you the jukebox from breaking down in “Join a bombing”

Within the clouds

Win a recreation in Cloud mode

Smorgasbord

Kill a minimum of certainly one of every non-boss mutation

Touched however no longer sunk

Do away with 15 enemies when you’re at the flooring

On boarding!

Uncover the name of the game in “The Go back of Evil”

Armed wing

Kill 10 Inflamed with Bob’s Arm

Let’s ring the bells to the flight

Uncover the name of the game in “Seek and Rescue”

The timber that do not assist you to see the wooded area

Uncover the name of the game in “Blue Canine Melancholy”

Floor cleaner

Uncover the name of the game in “The place there may be gentle there may be darkness”

blank and spotless

Get all trophies within the recreation

Don’t be hen

Uncover the name of the game in “The guns depot”

Going by myself is unhealthy

Uncover the name of the game in “Plan B”

Cryptozoology

Uncover the name of the game in “Activity 10:22”

The night time of the dwelling hedge

Uncover the name of the game in “Barrio del Dr. Rogers”

Additional credit

Uncover the name of the game in “Restos”

Watch out the place you step

Uncover the name of the game in “The Abomination”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here