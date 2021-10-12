Again 4 Blood achievements and trophies checklist

welcome to the apocalypse Arm your self with one thing greater than braveness available in the market, you gon ‘want it

unhealthy blood Entire “Go back of Evil”

I invite this spherical Entire “Seek and Rescue”

groping Entire “The place there may be gentle there may be darkness”

Let’s cross exter-MINA-rlos Entire “Blue Canine Melancholy”

Act 1 Recruit Entire all maps in Act 1 on Recruit problem or upper

Veteran of Act 1 Entire all maps in Act 1 on Veteran problem or upper

Exterminator Act 1 Entire all maps in Act 1 on Nightmare problem.

Down the drain Entire “Plan B”

Give me a hand Entire “The Guns Depot”

Of biblical proportions Completa “Activity 10:22”

Act 2 Recruit Entire all maps in Act 2 on Recruit problem or upper

Veteran of Act 2 Entire all maps in Act 2 on Veteran problem or upper

Exterminator Act 2 Entire all maps in Act 2 on Nightmare problem

A just right one is coming Entire “Dr. Rogers’s Community”

Visceral habits Entire “Remnants”

Act 3 Recruit Entire all maps in Act 3 on Recruit problem or upper

Veteran of Act 3 Entire all maps in Act 3 on Veteran problem or upper

Exterminator Act 3 Entire all maps in Act 3 on Nightmare problem.

Act 4 Recruit Entire Act 4 on Recruit problem or upper

Veteran of Act 4 Entire Act 4 on Veteran problem or upper

Exterminator Act 4 Entire Act 4 on Nightmare problem.

To the cheetah retaining quiet Kill a whistleblower if he signals the horde

Liala brown Do away with 53,600 inflamed all through your adventure

Militia Kill a monstrous destroyer after casting off all of its armor

Self destruction Get a destroyer to deal injury to himself

Brute pressure Kill an ogre with the howitzer

No time for naps Revive a fallen teammate

Hippocrates can be proud Heal a Significant other

Let’s part Move some ammo to a friend

Protected and sound Entire a venture with none participant being incapacitated or killed

Do not ask … Loose a spouse from a cocoon

Enlarge your arsenal Use your first provide level

One at a time Entire a venture with every exterminator

Coaching Shape a gaggle at Castle Hope

Pacifist of the apocalypse Entire a map with none participant at the workforce killing a unmarried Inflamed

Herbal silence Entire a map with out triggering birds, stinkers, or telltale characters

All of the playing cards at the desk Play with a minimum of 25 playing cards at a time

Nemesis Pass down the ladder of the development space all over “Rebrote” with out struggling an coincidence

musical savior Offer protection to and save you the jukebox from breaking down in “Join a bombing”

Within the clouds Win a recreation in Cloud mode

Smorgasbord Kill a minimum of certainly one of every non-boss mutation

Touched however no longer sunk Do away with 15 enemies when you’re at the flooring

On boarding! Uncover the name of the game in “The Go back of Evil”

Armed wing Kill 10 Inflamed with Bob’s Arm

Let’s ring the bells to the flight Uncover the name of the game in “Seek and Rescue”

The timber that do not assist you to see the wooded area Uncover the name of the game in “Blue Canine Melancholy”

Floor cleaner Uncover the name of the game in “The place there may be gentle there may be darkness”

blank and spotless Get all trophies within the recreation

Don’t be hen Uncover the name of the game in “The guns depot”

Going by myself is unhealthy Uncover the name of the game in “Plan B”

Cryptozoology Uncover the name of the game in “Activity 10:22”

The night time of the dwelling hedge Uncover the name of the game in “Barrio del Dr. Rogers”

Additional credit Uncover the name of the game in “Restos”