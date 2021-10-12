Again 4 Blood achievements and trophies checklist

welcome to the apocalypse
Arm your self with one thing greater than braveness available in the market, you gon ‘want it
unhealthy blood
Entire “Go back of Evil”
I invite this spherical
Entire “Seek and Rescue”
groping
Entire “The place there may be gentle there may be darkness”
Let’s cross exter-MINA-rlos
Entire “Blue Canine Melancholy”
Act 1 Recruit
Entire all maps in Act 1 on Recruit problem or upper
Veteran of Act 1
Entire all maps in Act 1 on Veteran problem or upper
Exterminator Act 1
Entire all maps in Act 1 on Nightmare problem.
Down the drain
Entire “Plan B”
Give me a hand
Entire “The Guns Depot”
Of biblical proportions
Completa “Activity 10:22”
Act 2 Recruit
Entire all maps in Act 2 on Recruit problem or upper
Veteran of Act 2
Entire all maps in Act 2 on Veteran problem or upper
Exterminator Act 2
Entire all maps in Act 2 on Nightmare problem
A just right one is coming
Entire “Dr. Rogers’s Community”
Visceral habits
Entire “Remnants”
Act 3 Recruit
Entire all maps in Act 3 on Recruit problem or upper
Veteran of Act 3
Entire all maps in Act 3 on Veteran problem or upper
Exterminator Act 3
Entire all maps in Act 3 on Nightmare problem.
Act 4 Recruit
Entire Act 4 on Recruit problem or upper
Veteran of Act 4
Entire Act 4 on Veteran problem or upper
Exterminator Act 4
Entire Act 4 on Nightmare problem.
To the cheetah retaining quiet
Kill a whistleblower if he signals the horde
Liala brown
Do away with 53,600 inflamed all through your adventure
Militia
Kill a monstrous destroyer after casting off all of its armor
Self destruction
Get a destroyer to deal injury to himself
Brute pressure
Kill an ogre with the howitzer
No time for naps
Revive a fallen teammate
Hippocrates can be proud
Heal a Significant other
Let’s part
Move some ammo to a friend
Protected and sound
Entire a venture with none participant being incapacitated or killed
Do not ask …
Loose a spouse from a cocoon
Enlarge your arsenal
Use your first provide level
One at a time
Entire a venture with every exterminator
Coaching
Shape a gaggle at Castle Hope
Pacifist of the apocalypse
Entire a map with none participant at the workforce killing a unmarried Inflamed
Herbal silence
Entire a map with out triggering birds, stinkers, or telltale characters
All of the playing cards at the desk
Play with a minimum of 25 playing cards at a time
Nemesis
Pass down the ladder of the development space all over “Rebrote” with out struggling an coincidence
musical savior
Offer protection to and save you the jukebox from breaking down in “Join a bombing”
Within the clouds
Win a recreation in Cloud mode
Smorgasbord
Kill a minimum of certainly one of every non-boss mutation
Touched however no longer sunk
Do away with 15 enemies when you’re at the flooring
On boarding!
Uncover the name of the game in “The Go back of Evil”
Armed wing
Kill 10 Inflamed with Bob’s Arm
Let’s ring the bells to the flight
Uncover the name of the game in “Seek and Rescue”
The timber that do not assist you to see the wooded area
Uncover the name of the game in “Blue Canine Melancholy”
Floor cleaner
Uncover the name of the game in “The place there may be gentle there may be darkness”
blank and spotless
Get all trophies within the recreation
Don’t be hen
Uncover the name of the game in “The guns depot”
Going by myself is unhealthy
Uncover the name of the game in “Plan B”
Cryptozoology
Uncover the name of the game in “Activity 10:22”
The night time of the dwelling hedge
Uncover the name of the game in “Barrio del Dr. Rogers”
Additional credit
Uncover the name of the game in “Restos”
Watch out the place you step
Uncover the name of the game in “The Abomination”