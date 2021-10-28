Again 4 Blood celebrates 6 million gamers after simply two weeks since its release

From Turtle Rock Studios they’ve publicly thanked the make stronger of the Left 4 Lifeless inheritor.

Again 4 Blood It arrived on our computer systems and consoles on October 12, with an offer already identified within the trade and a excellent reception from critics and gamers. However, even supposing it has now not crept into the highest positions of the gross sales tops in those first days, it kind of feels that on the consumer stage issues are running smartly.

From Turtle Rock Studios they’ve celebrated the determine of 6 million gamers. In a message in the course of the respectable accounts of the name, they admire the onerous paintings preventing the zombie danger whilst highlighting the quantity in a video of a couple of seconds lengthy that, then again, does now not be offering any further main points in the case of the good fortune of the sport .

That doesn’t appear to be a success in gross sales however accumulates this type of report of gamers in simply two weeks after its premiere it’s, in concept, one thing that doesn’t appear to suit. On the other hand, it will have to be borne in thoughts right here that it’s to be had on Xbox Recreation Move, Microsoft’s online game provider whose supply of subscribers is also giving the paintings extra push than it kind of feels to have from the outdoor.

Again 4 Blood is now in the stores on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Collection X | S. From the studio they’re searching for answers to a few in their issues and feature already adjusted their issue, however if you wish to know what strengths and weaknesses the Left 4 Lifeless successor has, you’ll be able to forestall by means of our Again 4 Blood research, the place we let you know intensive what it looked as if it would us.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: Again 4 Blood, Turtle Rock, Xbox Recreation Move y Left 4 lifeless.