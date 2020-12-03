“Again Door” Becomes Stray Youngsters’ 3rd MV To Hit 100 Million Views

Stray Kids’s “Again Door” has joined the 100 million view membership!

On December 3 round 10:18 a.m. KST, the “Again Door” MV surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. “Again Door” was launched on September 14 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took about two months, 18 days, and 16 hours for the music video to achieve the milestone.

“Again Door” is Stray Kids’s third music video to hit 100 million views, after “MIROH” and “God’s Menu.” “God’s Menu” holds on to the group’s document because the quickest to 100 million views at two months and 10 days.

Try Stray Kids’s epic music video for “Again Door” once more under!