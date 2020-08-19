Again in UP: girl killed after rape, burnt body with acid and thrown into river

Bhadohi (UP): Taking the name of stopping crime against women in Uttar Pradesh. This time there has been a tragedy in Bhadohi. The teenager was allegedly abducted and raped in a village in the town’s Kotwali area in the district, and then murdered and burned to death for the purpose of hiding her identity. Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said on Wednesday that the body of the teenager was found in the river. Also Read – Lady Doctor’s suicide after killing husband and two children, written in suicide note

After finding the body of the missing teenager since Monday, the locals were agitated and performed by placing the body on Bhadohi-Jaunpur road. The protesters were demanding the arrest of the accused. Singh said that senior officers are present on the spot along with the forensic team and the dog squad. Singh said that the burnt body of the teenager was found in the Varuna River. Also Read – When the health deteriorated, a 15-year-old girl came out in the hospital for a 7-month pregnancy, the cousin continued to rape

The body of the dead body and the upper part of the waist were burned with acid. He expressed apprehension that the teenager was raped and then murdered. The police are investigating the case by registering and an attempt is being made to apprehend the perpetrators. Also Read – CM Yogi steps in amidst severe criticism from rising crimes, new department for women and children