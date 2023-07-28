Again My Life Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Korean television shows like Romantic, Heartwarming, Fantasy, etc. have been viewed by us. But have you ever seen a Korean crime, suspense, or thriller television series? If so, you already know that the series is not to be taken lightly.

In addition, you need to give it a try if you haven’t already. The Korean television shows Memorist, She Is Psychometric, Signal, Tunnel, among many more are examples of criminal thrillers.

My Life is another one of these Korean TV shows. It is an Korean fantasy adventure drama that is based on the same-named book series. Again, My Life’s first season premiered on April 8 on SBS and ran till May 28 of 2022.

Once again, people love the Korean television series My Life. In simply a few days, it amassed a sizable following.

Already, there is a lot of anticipation among fans for the next season. They want to know whether or not Again My Life will return for a new season.

‘Again My Life’ was a South Korean fantasy adventure television series created by Studio S and Viu that was adapted from a webtoon by the same name by Lee Hai-nal.

Han Chul-soo with Kim Yong-min are in charge of the series’ directing, while J. and Kim Yul wrote the scripts.

Lee Joon-gi, Lee Geung-young, Kim Ji-eun, with Jung Sang-hoon all appear in it. The 16-episode television series premiered on SBS on April 8.

In April 2022, SSB premiered the first season for the South Korean drama serial Again, My Life. The life-story of Kim Hui-Wu’s first season was a huge hit with the audience.

The series was highly praised by reviewers at the same time. Fans are now anticipating Again, My Life Season 2.

Once again, the drama series My Life is based on the eponymous webcomic. In the program, Kim Hui-Wu, a high school senior, has the poorest grades in his division.

After putting up a lot of work, He eventually was admitted to a university then passed the bar exam. Kim Hui-Wu is an effective prosecutor.

However, while looking into a dishonest politician, Jo Tae-Seob is killed by an unnamed assailant.

The reaper grants him another chance by going back in time and advising Hui-Wu to become a “greater monster” en order to eventually destroy Tae-Seob.

Hui-Wu exerts the required effort since he is determined to vanquish the wicked guy this time.

Again My Life Season 2 Release Date

The program has already attracted a sizable fanbase, not only in Korea also from all around the globe, as we indicated above. The first season was extremely well received by the audience.

The second season for Again in My Life hasn’t even started yet, but the fans are anxiously anticipating it. The first season’s suspenseful conclusion heightened the viewers’ anticipation.

Unfortunately, the creators of Again, My Life have not provided a definite release date. You needn’t worry about it, however.

Given how the first season ended, we can predict that the program will undoubtedly return for another. Additionally, the program is anticipated to premiere around 2023 or 2024.

Again My Life Season 2 Cast

Lee Joon Gi, Lee Kyoung Young, Kim Ji Eun, Choi Kwang-II, Hong Bi Ra, Kim Jin Woo, Jung Sang Hoon, Kim Jae Kyung, and several more actors are included in the cast of Again, My Life. We may anticipate that the first season’s cast will return to reprise their roles if there is a second.

Again My Life Season 2 Trailer

Again My Life Season 2 Plot

Because it was an adaptation of the same-named online book by KakaoPage, Again My Life, which was published in April of this year, was adored by viewers.

The program has not yet been renewed for a second season, but viewers are optimistic that it will return shortly and are eager to see what would happen in Season 2.

Han Chul Soo was previously questioned about the second season’s storyline. Its likelihood, he said, will depend on the facts and circumstances.

If it returns for another season, a powerful individual would be in charge of the system, and it is the plot in which Hee Woo checks and punishes the bad guys.

Han also said that because it was an original online book, continuing with a second season is appropriate.

He continued by saying that he was thinking of giving Kim Hee Woo a new talent that wasn’t described in the book.

All we can say at this time is that choices made by the creators determine everything. Since the program debuted in April 2022, it’s possible that the creators may wait a while before renewing it.

A week after the initial season finished, there were several rumors about a second. In an interview, Han Chul Soo expressed his gratitude to the public for their support, which was the outcome of their hard effort.

He said farewell to the program and thanked the director, actors, and writers before saying that he will always cherish the two hundred days he had spent shooting it.

Since they feature a distinctive plot and script, South Korean shows have consistently been the top choice for viewers.

Once again, among the most popular South Korean series is My Life. When the second season debuts, a respectable reception is anticipated.

Fans are still uncertain about the show’s future and its comeback for Again, My Life Season 2.