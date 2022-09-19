Again September 19: earthquake of 6.8 shook Mexico

The earthquake surprised people in Mexico City, just minutes after the megadrill on September 19

And magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook various parts of Mexico this afternoon. In the Mexican capital the seismic alert sounded at 13:05.

The epicenter was located south of Coalcomán, Michoacán.

Preliminary: SEISMO Magnitude 6.8 Loc. 59 km SOUTH of COALCOMAN, MICH 19/09/2022 13:05:07 Lat 18.24 Lon -103.18 Pf 10 km – National Seismological (@SismologicoMX) September 19, 2022

The earthquake surprised Mexico City, especially because just an hour before, at 12:19, a magic drill was held to commemorate one more anniversary of the other major earthquakes that have shaken the Mexican capital, also on September 19.

These are the earthquakes of September 19, 1985 and September 19, 2017.

*Developing information