Against drug traffickers in Michoacán: they burned more than 700 kilos of cocaine

They incinerated more than 700 kilos of cocaine in the Lázaro Cárdenas port, Michoacán (Photo: FGR)

Elements of the Navy-Navy of Mexico on the High Seas incinerated a total of 742 kilos of cocaine in the port of Lázaro Cárdenas, in the state of Michoacan.

the illicit substance was incinerated at the facilities of the Tenth Naval Zone, and during these events there was the presence of elements of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) and with the support of the Internal Control Body of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

These institutions were in charge of check the weight and authenticity of drugs. These actions took place within the framework of compliance with the Narcotics Destruction Program.

The Secretary of the Navy (Semar) and with the support of the Internal Control Body of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) were the institutions that corroborated the substance (Photo: REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller)

It should be remembered that, also on Thursday, September 8, it was reported on the confiscation and destruction of material used for the creation of synthetic drugsthe above involved more than 57 tons and more than 60 thousand liters of various substancesnarcotics and chemical precursors.

The events took place at two different times, in the first from them 53 tons, 456 kilos and 54 thousand 368 liters were incinerated of substances such as lead acetate, methylene chloride, tartaric acid, sodium cyanide and benzyl alcohol, among others.

In addition, in a second moment, they were destroyed 3 tons, 942 kilos and 1,376 liters of narcotics among which were methamphetamine, marijuana, opium and other substances. Authorities also found methamphetamine hydrochlorideit should be noted that this last material had fentanyl.

They seized more than 57 tons of substances for the creation of drugs in Sinaloa (Photo: FGR)

Also, on September 6, two other actions were carried out that affected members of organized crime. On the one hand, more than two tons of cocaine that were found off the coast of Colima were seized. Said assurance was in charge of personnel from the Secretariat of Marina who also arrested seven alleged criminals.

In addition, it was achieved insurance of two boats minors. They were elements of Marina belonging to the Tenth Regional Naval based in Manzanillo who made the seizures. Before the identification of the vessels and their possible transport of illicit substances security units were deployed by air, sea and land to be able to follow the vehicles.

In the second of the actions reported on September 6, several packages of cocaine with a value amounting to more than USD 7 millionthe material was found in trailer-type trucks in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

The boats, the drugs and the crew were made available to the relevant authorities (Photo: Twitter/@MrElDiablo8)

First, the discovery of 285 packageswhich contained approximately 325 kilograms of cocainethis material acquires an approximate value of USD 5 million 535 thousand,

Such confiscation represented the higher insurance of the actions that happened on August 30 and took place on bridge 3 World Tradewhen an officer asked the driver of a truck for a 2009 model year vehicle to proceed to a secondary inspection, such transportation he had several pieces of furniture.

In other actions on August 30, again on bridge 3, elements of the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP for its acronym in English) asked the driver of a truckwhich transported steel coilsa secondary review.

Through the inspection actions were found 110 packages that transported around 122 kilograms of cocainesaid seizure of this drug represents about USD 2 million 84 thousand.

Members of the CBP protected the illicit material as well as the vehicles in order to carry out the relevant investigations. It should be noted that the total amount of insurances amounted to around $7.6 million.

