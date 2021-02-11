“Against Monterrey it’s like a classic”: in Santos Laguna they fan rivalry against Rayados

For several years, the duels between Monterrey and Santos Laguna have been fraught with a lot of rivalry for the different titles they contested (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

For several years, the duels between Monterrey and Santos Laguna They are loaded with a lot of rivalry for the different titles they contested. Therefore, the defender Felix torres He described this match as one more classic of Mexican soccer.

“Against Monterrey it’s like a classic. It is a very important game for La Laguna and for us because at home nobody can take the three points “, said defender Guerrero at a press conference.

For that reason, he noted that They have worked this week to be able to take the victory weekend. Although he recalled that they now have Javier Aguirre in charge of the bench, they know the Monterrey players perfectly.

“We are working based on the rival we know, with Monterrey we have faced many times. He has a new coach with new ideas, but we know the players and that helps us a lot to prepare, “he said.

The Ecuadorian mentioned that their preparation is focusing on the offense, area where they have faltered in recent games. Due to the lack of a goal in the three previous meetings, the Laguneros have added three consecutive draws.

“We are working on offense because we have lost many players who contribute. We are working to hurt them with the players who have remained now, “he said.

Regarding the last game against the Zorros, Torres acknowledged that they had a bad afternoon. “Against Atlas we did not have a good gameThings didn’t work out for us and we lost important players who helped us, ”he noted.

“We are a young team. We are learning from every game we are having and we are facing it with the greatest responsibilityWe are doing our best so that everything we do in training is reflected on the court ”, he added.

At your consideration, what the La Comarca team lacks is concentration. This is because in the visit last day the rojinegros snatched the victory from them with a last minute goal.

“You have to make a stronger team, more focused on knowing how to close a game. As we are very young, we trust ourselves, we let ourselves go for that youth and I think it was seen in the match against Atlas. We were winning the match and last, due to a deconcentration, they tied and we lost two points very important ”, he lamented.

Finally, the 24-year-old center-back admitted that it was difficult for him to adapt to the approach of coach Guillermo Almada. “They are working hard on the mental, in concentration, which was that I had to work a lot. I try to contribute my conditions ”, he explained.

It is worth remembering that the South American arrived at Santos Laguna in the 2019 Apertura tournament. However, it was until this season that he was able to consolidate his ownership and has played every possible minute in the tournament.

“There is a more mature Félix Torres. There is healthy competition with my teammates and the teacher chose to put me at the start of this tournament and I competed to do things well, fight to earn that space. I think that with work and sacrifice I am earning it little by little ”, he concluded.

The match between Rayados and Guerreros it will be next sunday February 14 at 7:06 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The field will be that of the Corona Stadium and the television transmission will be in charge of the chain Fox Sports.

