‘Agatha Christie’s Sven Hjerson’ Heads to Sweden

Sven Hjerson, the debonair Scandinavian grasp detective invented by crime author Ariadne Oliver, a personality in Agatha Christie’s novels, will get his personal collection, set in modern-day Stockholm.

In “Agatha Christie’s Sven Hjerson,” Hanna Alström performs Klara Sandberg, a former trash TV producer who efficiently pitches a true-life crime present starring Hjerson, who would resolve an actual crime every week. The brand new present might reset Sandberg’s profession and life, however the one drawback is that she has by no means met Hjerson.

The present stars Johan Rheborg (“Kenny Starfighter”) as Hjerson. Will probably be comprised of 4 homicide instances and broadcast as 4 movies and an eight-episode TV collection within the fall of 2021.

“The collection will provide thriller, drama, puzzles; it’s not a comedy however may have a humorousness and be a world that’s fairly good simply to be in,” stated Josefine Tengblad, head of drama at TV4/C Extra

“Agatha Christie’s Sven Hjerson” is written by Patrik Gyllström, Björn Paqualin, Jakob Beckman, Martin Luuk and Aron Levander and directed by Lisa James Larsson and Lisa Farzaneh.

The originality of “Agatha Christie’s Sven Hjerson” lies not solely its fashionable setting, but in addition the truth that Hjerson has by no means been the topic of an Agatha Christie novel, solely ever being described in-book by Oliver when she explains what she’s engaged on. Within the collection, he’s pitched as a famend felony profiler who has cracked among the hardest instances in Swedish crime historical past. Now retired from the limelight, he dedicates his life to his each day routines: a vegan food plan, vinyl document gathering and an unhealthy urge for food for gossip.

“Agatha Christie’s Sven Hjerson” was developed by idea creator Patrik Gyllström and producer Patrik Andersson at Stockholm and Los Angeles-based Be-Reel Movies (BR•F). It’s produced by Andersson and Ulf Synnerholm at BR•F (“Midsommar,” “Earlier than We Die”). The collection is commissioned by Sweden’s TV4, the nation’s greatest industrial broadcaster, and Nordic pay TV service CMore.

Including to highly effective Swedish-German manufacturing backing, the collection is co-produced by German public broadcaster ZDF, Peter Naderman’s Nadcon and the federal government of Åland, in collaboration with Agatha Christie Ltd. ZDF Enterprises has acquired world distribution rights to the present exterior Scandinavia. The collection is produced with help from the Nordisk Movie & TV Basis. Agatha Christie Ltd.’s take care of BR•F was negotiated by Alison Rayson at Raydar Media.

Mentioned Tengblad, “Within the present drama collection increase, it’s so needed to discover one thing that’s distinctive, that’s by no means been performed earlier than, which is the case with ‘Agatha Christie’s Sven Hjerson’ since all different Agatha Christie collection and films are primarily based on books.”

The collection will take set ups, character traits, names and purple herrings from Agatha Christie classics, however the scripts and instances might be originals, written particularly for the present, stated BR•F’s Andersson.

“We intention to proceed the legacy of high quality Nordic crime fiction however make one thing lighter, extra playful, an Anglophile Swedish present taking part in in modern phrases with the whodunit set-up,” he added.

“Agatha Christie’s Sven Hjerson” types a part of a method of “giving the worldwide co-production of collection a bigger function within the ZDF universe,” stated Frank Seyberth, ZDF commissioner, collection & worldwide co-productions, citing the launch in 2017 of The Alliance, which sees ZDF companion with fellow public broadcasters France Televisions and Italy’s RAI on the manufacturing of high-end drama collection.

ZDF is now trying to develop in co-production, scaling from smaller net collection to occasion collection. It’s already engaged in 60 co-productions. “That’s not going to cease quickly,” he predicted.