AGC International Picks Up Donnie Yen Action Thriller ‘The Father’

Stuart Ford’s AGC International has picked up motion thriller “The Father,” starring “Mulan” actor and martial artist Donnie Yen.

The gross sales and distribution arm of AGC Studios has swooped for worldwide rights to the title, which shall be launched to consumers on the Toronto International Movie Competition, working in largely digital type from Sept. 10-20. CAA Media Finance will deal with U.S. distribution rights.

Set in South Boston, Yen — who’s finest recognized for the “Ip Man” franchise, “Star Wars: Rogue One” and, most just lately, “Mulan” — stars as middle-class Hong Kong immigrant John Chung, who’s making the very best of his household’s new life in America whereas working as a modest fish dealer within the metropolis’s docklands. When his teenage sons come upon 4 kilos of heroin and are hunted down by a neighborhood crime ring and corrupt cops, Chung should cease at nothing to guard them.

The forged additionally contains Alec Baldwin (“Mission Unimaginable: Fallout”) and Frank Grillo (“The Purge”).

Producers on “The Father” embody Arthur Sarkissian (“The Foreigner,” “Rush Hour”), Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Highway (“John Wick,” “Sicario”), John Schramm and Yen. A script from P.G. Cuschieri shall be directed by Tommy Wirkola (“Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters”). Principal pictures will get underway early in 2021.

CAA represented Yen, Baldwin, Grillo and Wirkola and negotiated the take care of AGC’s VP of authorized and enterprise affairs Anant Tamirisa and Thunder Highway’s government VP of enterprise affairs Jonathan Fuhrman. Yen is managed by David Unger at Artist International Group.

Yen just lately boarded documentary “Wuhan! Wuhan!” which chronicles a day-and-a-half within the lifetime of the Chinese language metropolis the place the earliest confirmed instances of COVID-19 have been discovered. The actor, who just lately reiterated his political loyalty to mainland China, will seem within the upcoming theatrical adaptation of standard online game “Sleeping Canine” in addition to “Golden Empire,” a brand new China-backed crime thriller.