AGC Studios’ ‘Geechee’ Suspended After Police Injure Crew Member

Manufacturing has been suspended on AGC Studio’s movie “Geechee” after Dominican police injured a crew member on the evening of Sept. 2.

Brokers from the Dominican Drug Management Forces injured a crew member who was scouting places for the movie, in response to an announcement obtained by Selection from the Dominican manufacturing firm Lantica Media.

The incident was the results of an undercover operation performed by drug management brokers within the space. It’s being thought of a case of mistaken id. A bunch of crew members had been scouting places for “Geechee” throughout the curfew time imposed by the Dominican authorities, because of the coronavirus pandemic, when the incident occurred. The crew members had all the correct permits issued by the Dominican authorities.

The injured crew member was instantly taken to a close-by hospital for remedy, and he was launched a number of hours later. His accidents had been not a well being danger.

AGC Studios has suspended manufacturing on “Geechee” till additional discover, and Lantica Media has requested an intensive investigation from the Dominican authorities.

“The authorities have been cooperative and are working to make sure that an identical incident does

not occur once more sooner or later,” Lantica Media mentioned within the assertion. “For Lantica Media, the highest precedence is to ensure the security and well-being of its productions, this being the primary time that an occasion of this nature has occurred in any of the 50 plus productions serviced by Lantica since its inception.”

AGC Studios is financing and producing “Geechee,” a supernatural thriller starring Andrew Riseborough. She is going to painting a profitable New York scientist who decides to go away town along with her son to start out life over within the distant Sea Islands off the Atlantic coast. She shortly falls in love with the secluded island and its individuals, who’re descendants of a centuries-old group of African slaves, however her world begins to unravel because the souls of the subjugated start to hang-out her goals and her waking life.

