Age of Empires 4 details its roadmap for the next seasons: new map and more news

The latest installment of the Microsoft strategy classic has already received major updates throughout 2022.

relic promised a return to the height of the legendary strategy franchise and brought it to us at the end of last year. Since then, Age of Empires IV has been receiving numerous updates, including a massive patch and many new features for Season 1. But it hasn’t stopped there, and Microsoft has published a new roadmap detailing the news that we will receive from now until the end of the year.

The Season 2 of Age of Empires IV will start next June 30th of this 2022 and will arrive accompanied by a new map they have called ‘The Pit’. Among the novelties of this second season we find the possibility of assigning colors to the players, the hotkeys will be completely reassignable and a map preference system and seasonal events will be implemented.

Season 2 of Age of Empires IV will kick off on June 30.Although there are still a few months to go before the premiere of Season 3, Microsoft wanted to share some of the news that is yet to come. The company has confirmed that with this third season the team qualifying matchesone of the features that players have been demanding since the first season.

But this will not be the only one of the classic options that will return to the saga: taunts and tricks They will appear in this third season and, although they will be inspired by what we knew in previous titles of the franchise, their creators have confessed that they seek to integrate some that we have seen in the past along with some new ones, “as functional as fun“. If you haven’t played the latest installment of the iconic real-time strategy saga yet, remember that our analysis of Age of Empires IV is available at 3DGames.

