Age of Empires 4 details the content of its Season 1 and shares the plans for 2022

The first big update of the year will focus on modding and online battles, among other things.

Age of Empires IV has been the return of a iconic franchise, so it’s no surprise to learn that in its early days it amassed a large number of concurrent players on Steam. From Relic they want to continue improving the experience of their RTS and prepare a 2022 full of content, as previously shared with a roadmap. And now they reconnect with the community to further specify their plans for the coming months.

As read on the Age of Empires website, the first major update of the fourth installment will focus especially on the modding and keyboard and mouse mappingalthough it does not leave aside a ranking system with which to test our strategic skills. Below you have a more detailed list with the main characteristics of the Season 1.

Content editor (beta) and mods: The Age of Empires community has a long history with modding, so Relic will be using Season 1 to officially introduce mods with a tool of their own. This will come along with tutorials, official company mods and the ability to share our creations.



1v1 Ranked Ladder: A game mode that has already had the first tests in January. Here, we will fight against players from all over the world to get rewards such as Monuments, new profile pictures and other items.



Key mapping improvements: Relic will continue to expand player control mapping possibilities, with the intention of releasing a completely changeable system in Season 2.



MegaRandom featuring a new Art of War challenge, difficulty adjustment on a variety of campaign missions, and more.



Other improvements

On the other hand, Relic has taken advantage of the statement to shed some light on Season 2. In this sense, the development team will continue to improve the features mentioned above and will include additions such as a map voting system for the competitive landscape and even the possibility of pick a color for our troops.

There are still several unknowns in the air, such as the release date of these updates, which will be given over the next few weeks, and if we will ever see an Xbox release, something that from Relic they have not ruled out. What we are sure of is that the game has achieved a return to the heightWell, in our analysis of Age of Empires IV we told you that Relic has created a high-quality RTS.

