Age of Empires 4: Microsoft Announces Event With “Shocking Revelations”

Microsoft has announced an Age of Empires Fan Preview event for April 10, 2021 and promises “surprising revelations” for Age of Empires 4.

The event will air on April 10 at 6:00 p.m. PDT, and will include news about Age of Empires 4, as well as Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition. You can see the trailer of the event below these lines.

Age of Empires 4 has been a remarkably quiet project for some time, with our last look at the game in a 2019 trailer. The game was announced in 2017 and is being developed by Relic, the studio behind Company of Heroes and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War.

Microsoft has been moving towards the next installment in the series by releasing Definitive Editions of previous games. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition was released in 2019, followed by Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition in 2020. We rated the latter 8 out of 10. We said it was a title in which “You feel the dedicated love. From the visual and control enhancements to the fixes in the historical representations, this is a must-see classic of strategy. Just a few problems in the AI ​​take us back to older times.”.

Finally, it is important to note that the event can be followed at AgeofEmpires.com, Twitch, Facebook Live, in the channel Xbox YouTube and in Bilibili for fans in China. As if that were not enough, after the event and for a week, a digital experience will take place in AgeofEmpires.com to continue the celebration with the community.

Through a press release, it has also been confirmed that the content of Age of Empires IV that will be presented at this event will be related to a new gameplay. Although we will also be offered a look at civilizations, campaigns and more.