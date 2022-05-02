Age of Empires II Definitive Edition releases its third major expansion: trailer and details

Dynasties of India is now available on PC with new civilizations, campaigns, units and buildings.

In 2019, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition came to our computers, the revision of the legendary Microsoft strategy classic, which featured a complete graphic and sound overhaul, including changes in the interface that adapted to the passing of the years. The game was not meant to be a simple remaster of the original Age of Empires 2, and The Forgotten Empires have been adding a lot of new features through various content expansions.

Three new civilizations and a lot of contentThe latest expansion came last year, with three campaigns taking place in Central and Eastern Europe, and this time Microsoft takes us to India to discover three new civilizations in its Dynasties of India expansion. We will accompany the Bengalis, the Dravidian peoples and the Gurjaras-Pratiharas via three new campaigns.

Disponible en Steam, Microsoft Store y Xbox Game Pass PCIn addition to the new stories, which will arrive completely dubbed into spanishwill be incorporated nine units, fifteen missions for a player and new buildings in this content pack available on Steam and Microsoft Store for a price of 9,99 eurosand that is also included in the subscription of Xbox Game Pass PC.

The three campaigns will introduce us to Babur, Rajendra y Devapala, three very different characters with three unique stories. The strategy classic finds itself coexisting with the latest installment of the franchise, a comeback that lives up to expectations that we live in October of last 2021 and that we told you about in our analysis of Age of Empires IV.

