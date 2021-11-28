Age of Empires IV aspires to become the new king of strategy on PC, has it succeeded? Final verdict.

Bringing back a saga as beloved as Age of Empires and not failing in the attempt is quite a risk, but the Relic Entertainment team seems to have succeeded, enthusing veterans of the series and arousing curiosity among the new generation of lovers of the genre. . But is Age of Empires IV all we expected from it?

More than 15 years after the premiere of Age of Empires III, the return of one of the most important strategy sagas in video game history has been an event. This time from the hand of Relic Entertainment, authors of the Company of Heroes series, RTS fans have had the opportunity to enter new battles of the Middle Ages commanding the armies of eight civilizations that, this time, have presented more differences than ever. True to the spirit of the originals, Age of Empires IV has garnered great critical and sales success in its first weeks of life but as usual with major releases, some time has elapsed since its premiere, in 3DGames we want to know the opinion of the readers. Have you lived up to expectations? What did you like the most and what has disappointed you?

Beyond the controversy for its graphics that has accompanied it in recent months, Age of Empires 4 also has divided the community on various fronts. On the one hand, the commitment to the Middle Ages, repeating the historical context of the memorable Age of Empires II; but there has also been criticism for its conservatism. Did you expect more news? Does it convince you with what it offers? Do not hesitate to share your opinion and tell us how your experience has been with what has undoubtedly been one of the great launches of 2021. A game that by the way, has already set a date for the release of the mod tools, as well as other improvements . On the other hand, Relic Entertainment hopes to expand the gaming experience with new content but of these, for now, they have not offered more details.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Age of Empires IV

The Mongol Empire, the Normans, France, China or the Abbasid Dynasty are some of the eight civilizations that face each other in Age of Empires IV, each of them with exclusive units and other unique characteristics that differentiate them from each other much more than what we were used to the saga. Relic defines it as an element semi-asymmetricWell, the base is the same for all of them, but when you jump into the fight it is difficult not to notice all these differences. With this feature as one of the most interesting claims of AoE 4, the game also stands out for its great sieges, since now assaulting cities requires more planning and indisputably, the use of siege weapons. With all this, Age of Empires returns to claim the throne as the most played RTS of the moment, will it succeed?

YOUR PROMISES

A return to the height of the Age of Empires legend.

8 distinct factions with unique traits.

More spectacular and strategic sieges than ever.

A celebration of history: facts, videos and curiosities of the Middle Ages.

Massive battles with more weight in the unique features of each troop.

A very complete map editor, although not at launch.

A beautiful graphic recreation of the Middle Ages and its great battles.

THE ALLEGATIONS

Adam Isgreen, director creativo de World’s Edge en Microsoft. “We wanted to promote the diversity of civilizations. We wanted each faction to have unique things that really force you to think with a different mindset.”

Quinn Duffy, director de Age of EmpiresIV. “There were a lot of cultures and diversity in the Middle Ages, that’s why we went back to this instead of moving on, because we had a great opportunity to talk about all these different civilizations that existed and we hadn’t touched yet.”

POPULAR COURT

3DGAMES: A return to the height

Assessment: “I have had a great time enjoying the exciting pitched battles of Age of Empires IV that, being very faithful to the legendary AoE 2, manages to surprise with its imposing sieges and the unique differences of its eight civilizations, which have been recreated with everything great detail. The graphics may not impact the way the series did in the past, but just play a few games to realize that also in the audiovisual, this RTS is a game of great quality. Real-time strategy shouldn’t be missed for the world. “

> Read analysis of Age of Empires IV from 3DJuegos

METACRITIC

IGN: “Age of Empires 4 is a fun RTS that often plays it safe, but stands out just when it doesn’t.”

Wccftech: “Age of Empires IV is, in many ways, a true sequel to Age of Empires II. It plays very well and has some features that add more tactical elements to combat and how you develop your faction. As for these armies, it really allows different from each other. There are small issues, like the population cap that feels too restrictive and the visual quality of the troops, but these are minutiae in what is otherwise an outstanding game in which he has invested an enormous amount of effort and work, with hours of documentary-style video filmed to support his historic campaigns. “

GameSpot: “Age of Empires IV is a satisfying video game, but its most innovative ideas are overshadowed by a gameplay formula that rarely deviates from the revered Age of Empires II legacy. Outdated graphics, annoying AI, and a poor selection of content they prevent AoE IV from becoming that RTS realm that stands the test of time, yet their exciting campaigns, passion for history, and factions that feel truly different from one another make their action satisfying. “

> Ir a Metacritic