Age Restriction: Government is preparing, rules have become so people of this age will not be able to buy alcohol

new Delhi: An expert committee of Delhi government, constituted to form excise policy, has recommended to distribute liquor shops according to each ward. Along with this, the committee has recommended to increase the age of buying and drinking alcohol to 21 years. At present, the age of buying and drinking alcohol in Delhi is 25 years. This expert committee of Delhi government, formed to make excise policy, has prepared its report and submitted it to Delhi government. However, the report of this expert committee has not been implemented yet. Also Read – Tridha Chaudhary, who gave a bold scene in Ashram 2, spilled jam in the bathtub, making pictures

According to the committee, 24 liquor shops should be opened in NDMC area at 24 and Indira Gandhi International Airport. The shops will be distributed by lottery every two years. Excise policy is issued in Delhi every year till April 1. The government constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Excise Commissioner in September to formulate this policy. Also Read – Death toll from drinking poisonous liquor in Haryana rises to 30, one accused arrested

The Deputy Chief Minister’s Office said that the expert committee has submitted its report. With this, the Delhi government said, the expert committee has definitely submitted its recommendations to the Delhi government. But Delhi government will prepare its new excise policy with the suggestion of the public. The government will take a final decision in this regard in the cabinet meeting. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: 11 people died due to poisonous liquor in Ujjain, 5 policemen suspended

The Excise Department will upload the report of the expert committee and get suggestions from the public. After taking suggestions, the department will submit its report to the government. Based on public opinion, a new excise policy will be decided for the year 2021.

The Expert Committee submitted its report to Delhi’s Excise Minister Manish Sisodia. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia uploaded the report online and asked the public to take suggestions on it. In this whole process, suggestions will also be taken of people associated with the liquor business.

According to the recommendations made by the committee, there should be a total of three dry days only on the occasion of Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. At the same time, the department store should be allowed to sell beer, wine and light liquor bottles in its 10 percent share.

At the same time, the Delhi government is preparing an app to make the liquor price process uniform and simple, to prevent tax evasion, to ensure the supply of liquor and to check genuine and spurious liquor. According to the Delhi government, in the early months of next year, this app will be available to the public. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store. A scan in the barcode app on the label of the bottle will reveal whether the wine is real or fake. The label on the bottle of wine will tell whether the tax has been paid to the Excise Department or not.