Agencies Of Jungkook, Mingyu, Cha Eun Woo, And Jaehyun Apologize For Itaewon Outing + Confirm They Tested Negative For COVID-19

On Could 18, Dispatch reported that BTS’s Jungkook, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, NCT’s Jaehyun, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo had spent an evening out within the neighborhood of Itaewon the place the latest resurgence of COVID-19 started.

South Korea just lately noticed a spike within the variety of COVID-19 circumstances after a affected person with the virus visited golf equipment within the neighborhood of Itaewon in Seoul.

In keeping with Dispatch, the 4 idols frolicked in a restaurant and two bars within the neighborhood of Itaewon from the night of April 25 until daybreak on April 26. The aforementioned confirmed affected person visited golf equipment within the space on Could 2 and examined constructive on Could 6. After this confirmed case was introduced, the Central Catastrophe and Security Countermeasures Headquarters (CDSCHQ) requested that anybody who visited leisure amenities (a class that features golf equipment, bars, and extra) in Itaewon between April 24 and Could 6 chorus from leaving their houses.

Experiences about idols who have been noticed in Itaewon surfaced just a few days earlier, however the idols’ names weren’t revealed, and their companies said that they might not confirm the actual fact because it pertained to the artists’ private lives.

Following Dispatch’s report today, every idol’s companies launched official statements stating that the report is true and that each one idols had examined unfavourable for COVID-19.

Jungkook’s company Huge Hit Leisure launched the next assertion:

Howdy. That is Huge Hit Leisure. Right here is our official assertion concerning BTS member Jungkook’s go to to the neighborhood of Itaewon in Seoul. Final week, a number of information shops reached out to us to ask about whether or not Jungkook had visited the neighborhood of Itaewon, and we sincerely apologize for belatedly realizing that the company’s response to the questions have been problematic. It’s true that Jungkook went to the neighborhood of Itaewon. Nevertheless, on the time, he didn’t go to the place that grew to become an issue because of the confirmed case in early Could, and Jungkook was in Itaewon every week previous to the primary confirmed case (first case associated to the chain of infections within the neighborhood of Itaewon). Furthermore, to abide by the federal government’s tips, Jungkook took measures corresponding to receiving a check for COVID-19, so we deemed it inappropriate to disclose our artist’s non-public life to the general public. Nevertheless, there isn’t any room for excuse concerning the truth that we, because the company of the artist in query, had not correctly acknowledged the heavy significance of social distancing and prioritized the safety of the artist’s non-public life over it. We bow our heads to everybody in apology. On the night of April 25, Saturday, Jungkook visited a restaurant and bar within the neighborhood of Itaewon along with his acquaintances. He confirmed no signs of COVID-19 corresponding to coughing or a fever following the go to. He voluntarily acquired a check for COVID-19 at a government-designated hospital and examined unfavourable. The artist himself is presently feeling deeply regretful for not having faithfully contributed to the whole society’s social distancing efforts. We at Huge Hit are doing our greatest to observe social distancing protocols in addition to different tips and prevention strategies for COVID-19. We are going to observe [the guidelines] extra totally to make sure that such issues don’t occur once more. We apologize for inflicting concern to many individuals together with followers.

Mingyu’s company Pledis Leisure’s assertion reads as follows:

Howdy, that is Pledis Leisure. First, we deeply apologize for inflicting concern to many with the report concerning Pledis Leisure artist SEVENTEEN member Mingyu’s go to to the neighborhood of Itaewon. Mingyu is deeply reflecting on his inappropriate habits of not abiding by the social tips throughout the federal government’s social distancing interval. Instantly after confirming that he had visited the world throughout the interval specified by the CDSCHQ, he was voluntarily examined for COVID-19 at a government-designated hospital regardless that he didn’t present signs of COVID-19 corresponding to coughing or fever. After he acquired unfavourable outcomes, he has been in self-isolation and has rigorously adopted the rules of private hygiene. We on the company really feel deeply accountable {that a} state of affairs like this has arisen as a consequence of our careless administration of the artist. We sincerely apologize for inflicting concern and fear to followers who ship love and a spotlight [to our artists]. To forestall one thing like this from occurring once more, we are going to emphasize the significance of social distancing and private hygiene to our artists and pay cautious consideration to make sure that our artists observe the rules. We as soon as once more bow our heads in apology.

Cha Eun Woo’s company Fantagio shared the next assertion:

Howdy, that is Fantagio. Now we have confirmed that Cha Eun Woo went to the neighborhood of Itaewon on April 25. We apologize that he didn’t observe social distancing tips and triggered concern as a consequence of our careless administration. Cha Eun Woo didn’t go to the placement that grew to become an issue in early Could with a confirmed case, and after we requested the Korea Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention on if he’s a topic for COVID-19 testing, we have been advised that it’s not required if he doesn’t have signs. Nevertheless, he was examined for the well being and security of the artist and people round him, and he examined unfavourable. Irrespective of the rationale, it was a inconsiderate motion for our artist Cha Eun Woo to go to the Itaewon space when the whole nation is practising social distancing, and the artist himself is deeply reflecting on not faithfully contributing to the social distancing efforts. We promise to place in our full effort for an incident like this to not occur once more by having all of our artists strictly observe the preventative tips. We apologize for inflicting concern.

Jaehyun’s company SM Leisure said the next:

Howdy, that is SM Leisure. We apologize for inflicting concern throughout a time when many individuals are struggling as a consequence of COVID-19. On April 25, Jaehyun visited a restaurant and bar within the neighborhood of Itaewon, however he didn’t go to the particular membership that grew to become an issue, and [Jaehyun’s visit to the neighborhood] occurred seven days previous to the confirmed case. Jaehyun didn’t present signs, however when COVID-19 broke out within the membership in Itaewon and began to unfold, he voluntarily acquired a COVID-19 prognosis check and examined unfavourable. Jaehyun is deeply reflecting on the truth that he was not cautious throughout the interval of social distancing when everybody needs to be refraining from on a regular basis gatherings. We additionally deeply apologize for failing to information and handle our artist to make sure that he rigorously observe social distancing protocols throughout his private time as properly. We are going to work more durable on the administration of our artists to forestall one thing like this from occurring once more. As soon as once more, we apologize for inflicting concern to followers and plenty of different individuals.

