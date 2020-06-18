Agency-Led Cannes Market Launches Web site, Presentation Schedule – Variety

There could also be no Cannes Movie Competition this 12 months, however the markets are gearing up.

The agency-led market set to run alongside the official Marché du Movie has launched its web site, which is now reside at ADemainMarche.com. A CAA Media Finance rep tells Variety that the title, A Demain Marché, which accurately interprets to ‘See You Tomorrow Market,’ is meant as an “optimistic greeting to consumers, acknowledging that whereas we are able to’t be collectively this time, we’ll see one another quickly.”

Led by CAA Media Finance, Endeavor Content material, ICM Companions and UTA Impartial Movie Group, the market unites roughly 45 corporations that can ship digital displays to consumers between June 22-28. Shows will run for 2 days — June 22 and 23 — whereas conferences will span June 24-28.

Greater than 50 tasks can be launched all through, with over 500 consumers set to attend nearly. Collaborating corporations embody Altitude, Bankside Movies, Cornerstone Movies, Double Dutch Worldwide, FilmNation, HanWay Movies, Lionsgate, Pathé, Protagonist Footage, Rocket Science, Wild Bunch Worldwide and XYZ Movies, amongst many others.

The market’s simple touchdown web page incorporates a listing of taking part corporations in addition to the two-day presentation schedule, which runs from 9 a.m. Cannes time by to 7 p.m. Total, 27 displays will happen from June 22-23, all of that are both 30 minutes or an hour lengthy, and have been pre-recorded.

The schedule varies relying on time zones, which span Tokyo, Cannes and Los Angeles.

Plans for the agency-led initiative had been mooted again in March, when the feasibility of a bodily Cannes market was first questioned amid France’s strict lockdown guidelines. Though it took months for the pageant to formally rule out any type of bodily version for this 12 months, the coalition of brokers had, by April, confirmed their market would run alongside the Marché du Movie, which is to function through Cinando.

As detailed by Variety, this 12 months’s markets are seen by many as a chance — and a necessity — to maintain the trade seeking to the long run regardless of the uncertainty permeating conventional modes of enterprise.