Agent Dana Sims Joins CAA – Variety

Agent Dana Sims has joined CAA.

Sims involves CAA after almost 11 years at ICM and can be based mostly within the Los Angeles workplace.

Amongst these becoming a member of Sims at CAA are longtime consumer Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, whose credit embody “Crash,” “Hustle & Move,” and the “Quick & Livid” franchise; Pearl Thusi, the star of Netflix’s first African unique sequence, “Queen Sono,” which was not too long ago renewed for a second season; Alyssa Goss, who stars in Tyler Perry’s “Bruh”; and Dean Jagger, who was most not too long ago a sequence common on the Cinemax sequence “Warrior.”

Whereas at ICM, she labored intently with the company’s music division to create crossover alternatives for artists and comedians within the movie and tv area. Sims started her profession at William Morris.

At CAA, she joins different current hires, together with former ICM colleague and tv literary agent Laura Gordon and movement image literary agent Scott Metzger, who got here to CAA from Paradigm.