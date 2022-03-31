Agent Intercept, analysis and opinions of the game for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series

Crazy chases in a vehicle that transforms into practically anything. Agent Intercept’s proposal is most striking, but so is its execution? I tell you everything in this review.

One of my childhood video games was Chase HQ, a fun arcade developed by Taito back in 1988. In the descriptions you can see it as a racing game, but in reality it is about hunt down a series of criminals, within phases of a few minutes, but very satisfactory. It was all about moving your racing car over the road, making your way through obstacles until you reach a final showdown.

Agent Intercept rescues that essence. It’s a very different game, but it reminded me of this arcade classic. His approach, of course, is similar. Here you also get on board a vehicle in search of criminals, but there are many differences. The main one is that this looks more like a James Bond movie, but with characters so caricatured that they could belong to a cartoon series. The approach is also much more fantastic. Here we are not piloting a normal car, but the Ceptor, a high-tech invention that can be converted into a speedboat and even an airplane. Is a speed adventure by land, sea and air that offers us short but interesting levels, with enough variety to last the 4-5 hours that it can take. A short game, with immediate fun, not too many pretensions and therefore a limited scope. Even so, keep reading, since if you long for something like this, you may be missing out on a good game option.

a very special car

The premise of Agent Intercept is simple: you are an agent in command of the Ceptor, the most advanced transformable vehicle, and you must take down the evil organization CLAW, hell-bent on taking over the world. All with their respective intros and brief briefing conversations before each mission (voices in English and subtitles in Spanish). Don’t worry, it’s all very fast, because what matters here is to grab the controller as soon as possible.

The game is divided into a total of three chapters, counting a total of 15 levels that are overcome in a few minutes. And what do you find along the way? Well, as is evident, many obstacles. Sometimes they are ramps to take advantage of, mines to avoid or elements that slow you down. However, the most common is that you will find CLAW vehicles armed to the teeth, and which you must destroy by firing missiles, machine guns and even lasers.

How well you handle your car matters a lot, with automatic drift through corners and a powerful acceleration feature that gives you a rechargeable boost over time. However, even more fundamental is having reflexes to collect points on the track, as well as items with which to recharge your vehicular arsenal. That is exactly what Agent Intercept consists of, in be very aware of what happens on stage to get the most out of each phase. It is not easy, although it is not a video game that punishes you with a high difficulty.

And it is that although the base seems very good to me, I think that the playable setting is not refined. I have missed a point of difficulty, because they have rarely finished my life bar. The final bosses they present a certain inventiveness, but even now I have not felt a corresponding challenge. That said, there are levels that are very well built, and that put you in extreme situations, such as ascending through a long-range missile that is on its way to space. However, the game has been easy for me, apart from short.

The game has been easy for me, apart from shortActually, the difficulty comes from completing the objectives of each mission, which could consist of obtaining a certain number of points, placating certain enemy units or killing the final boss within a period of time. The real challenge is in this, which of course adds replayability to the whole. Then we have a series of side quests that repeat scenarios, but with different proposals that serve to add an occasional hour of play, with which the approach is not bad at all…

Lastly, the game adds the point hunting mode, which also poses familiar missions, but this time from three perspectives (with online markers included). Beating a record consists of getting the maximum number of points, Diana proposes a fun proposal based on shooting at targets with a lot of aim and precision, while Time Trial asks us to complete a route in the shortest amount of time, taking advantage of the propellants placed on the asphalt. All these options are very interesting, because they add more content to the main campaign.

Consequently, Agent Intercept cannot be said to be a bad game. In fact, its production values ​​are decent. The charts have a cartoon look very careful and showy, while the melodies are infected with the feeling of typical detective and police productions. The performance is very good on Xbox Series, the platform that I have tested, and I really invite you to play it if like me you wanted to try something like that. However, in most cases, you should think about it a lot, because it is not a title that stands out from the rest.