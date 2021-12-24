Agents of Mayhem servers closed a long time ago and the community has not been notified

The find was made recently, where a response from the official Saints Row Twitter went unnoticed in October.

By Axel García / Updated on 24 December 2021, 08:46 18 comments

In case you don’t remember, Agents of Mayhem was a spin-off of the Saints Row series released in 2017. The game had an online mode, which was necessary to get some achievements / trophies. But, for a long time, players could not access this mode, and they have complained and demanded a response, either from Volition or Deep Silver. To the surprise of many, servers the game stopped operating long time, and we never got a notice about it.

The day the servers stopped working is still unknownHad it not been for the ResetEra user who made the discovery, we would probably still not know about this situation. In the most discreet way, and with a minimum of people finding out at the time, the official Saints Row Twitter account responded to a complaint of the aforementioned problem last month of October, explaining that “Agents of Mayhem servers closed long ago.”

As we already mentioned, players need to access the Agents of Mayhem online game if they are looking to get all the achievements or trophies in it. Clearly, this will now be impossible, and although there are surely people enraged by it, what the community criticized is the lack of communication of those responsible.

Due to its low sales, Agents of Mayhem was considered a failure, and the developer, Volition, promised to learn after the hard launch of this spin-off. The game, because of this, was ignored in later years, a possible reason why hardly anyone had known that its servers were no longer operational. When did they stop working, exactly? That remains a mystery.

When the servers of a title are going to close, the normal thing is to wait for some notice from the people in charge. In this way, no matter how small the community, players can organize their time, and prepare for the date indicated by the study.

