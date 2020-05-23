Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: 7 Things To Remember Before Season 7

Go away a Remark
Warning: SPOILERS for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are forward!
The top is close to for our favourite group of S.H.I.E.L.D. operatives. Sure, the ultimate season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is rapidly approaching, with the comedian guide present set to shut out a seven-year run. Whereas it’s bittersweet to see the sequence finish, it seems to be like Coulson, Daisy, Might and the gang are about to face their best problem but. Evidently, S.H.I.E.L.D. may certainly exit with a bang.
Lots transpired throughout Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6, which suggests the established order can be fairly completely different after we revisit the characters in Season 7. Of course, with a lot happening, there are a number of key issues chances are you’ll wish to keep in mind earlier than you begin the brand new episodes. Fortunately, we’re right here to jog your reminiscence earlier than issues kick off. So let’s dive in and see how issues are shaping up for Marvel’s greatest brokers.
The Workforce Will Be Time Touring
Within the Season 6 finale, Agents Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons, together with Chronicom ally Enoch, set a plan in movement that would stop the Chronicoms from taking on Earth. That plan concerned upgrading the Zephyr One’s Bounce Drive with time journey expertise, which allowed the airplane to ship the workforce to New York, circa 1931. Whereas stranded in time, the workforce now hopes to be taught concerning the S.H.I.E.L.D. secrets and techniques that the Chronicoms are aiming to make use of to beat the planet.
The workforce could now be within the 1930s, however that doesn’t precisely imply they’ll keep there. The Chronicom Hunters appear bent on travelling to completely different factors in S.H.I.E.L.D.’s historical past to in the end wipe out the group. So it’s very possible the heroes may go to to various different time intervals earlier than the season concludes. The gang has by no means stayed in a single place for too lengthy, as they lately fled (and misplaced) their newest base, The Lighthouse, to the Hunters. But having to probably leap by way of time goes to remove much more stability from them.
This Phil Coulson Is An LMD
One other a part of Enoch’s plan concerned the return of a pal that has since handed on. As a result of the Chronicoms are utilizing historical past to destroy S.H.I.E.L.D., Enoch reasoned that the workforce wants an professional on the group’s historical past who can information them on their new mission. With this, he recommended creating a sophisticated life-model decoy of Phil Coulson utilizing Chronicom tech. Simmons was hesitant concerning the concept, as was director Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie. But each went together with the thought, and Daisy Johnson proceeded to activate the android, which pleasantly greeted them.
The inclusion of an LMD Coulson is fascinating for a number of causes. First off, it gives the present with a logical (and distinctive) of retaining Coulson, who died someday after the occasions of Season 5. The character additionally brings the late agent’s arc full circle, in a approach. Whereas he retains all the recollections of his counterpart and extra, his look and demeanor are paying homage to Coulson’s from the primary season. You may also wager it’s going to be considerably robust for the others — significantly Daisy — to work with him at occasions, as a result of recollections related to their deceased boss.
Might Isn’t Useless, However Is Nonetheless Therapeutic
Melinda Might has greater than lived as much as her nickname, “The Cavalry,” and this was very true within the Season 6 finale. Might was stabbed by Coulson lookalike Sarge and despatched to the opposite aspect, but she survived and prevented three of Izel’s variety from unleashing their individuals. Not solely that, however she additionally managed to return from the portal after which struck down Izel with the dagger Sarge used to stab her. Although Might was close to demise as a result of her accidents, Simmons arrived with a bunch of brokers and later had her positioned in a Chronicom Cryo-Freeze Chamber to heal.
Photos from Season 7 have already proven us that Might will ultimately be again in motion, however given the extent of her accidents, she might not be at 100% instantly. This implies the workforce may should do with out her for a short while. Nonetheless, those that could also be upset by this will take consolation in the truth that The Cavalry will certainly have a task to play.
FitzSimmons Is Separated, Once more
Sure, it might seem that, as soon as once more, Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons discover themselves in two completely different locations. Our favourite S.H.I.E.L.D. couple went by way of quite a bit final season, to say the least. After Fitz’s demise within the Season 5 finale, Jemma spent the early a part of the subsequent season trying to find the present-day model of her husband who was nonetheless frozen in area. Even after she reunited with the prematurely-thawed Fitz, the 2 had been nonetheless examined once they had been positioned inside one another’s minds and compelled to relive recollections. To high all of it off, it was revealed within the finale that Enoch’s plan requires them to be aside.
At this level, it’s nearly a provided that FitzSimmons received’t be aside for lengthy, which is partially why that they had no drawback accepting Enoch’s proposal. Nonetheless, this case is a bit completely different as a result of, as of proper now, neither us nor Jemma know precisely the place Fitz is. The 2 can talk, however can’t know the opposite’s location. It’s extremely possible that the duo will reunite earlier than the sequence ends; it may simply be a protracted street for them to really get there.
The Chronicoms Need To Finish S.H.I.E.L.D. As soon as And For All
Malachi and his Chronicom Hunters had been secondary antagonists in Season 6, however now they’ll take heart stage because the Huge Bads. Following the destruction of his homeworld (Chronyca-2) by the hands of the Shrike, Malachi was one of many few Chronicoms left and believed that Earth must be established as the brand new Chronyca. He then set out to take action by killing his commander (Atarah), taking management of his remaining individuals and raiding Nick Fury’s Toolbox for information on S.H.I.E.L.D.. Now, he and his followers are headed again in time to wipe out the group, which he sees as their final impediment.
Malachi has confirmed to be one Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s most harmful villains, as he’s greater than succesful in the case of a battle. As well as, he additionally has a bunch of loyal and deadly fighters who would observe him to the ends of the Earth. Let’s not overlook that Malachi can be a cerebral determine. Not many individuals would’ve thought to go for the Toolbox, and now, he holds the destiny of S.H.I.E.L.D. in his fingers. What these secrets and techniques are stays to be seen, however we are able to all assume that within the fallacious fingers, they might rock the inspiration of the Marvel Universe’s well-known peacekeeping entity.
S.H.I.E.L.D. Has To Save… HYDRA?
HYDRA has been nothing however hassle for the workforce for the reason that first season, and each time they’ve crossed paths, it hasn’t been fairly. However now, based on a current trailer, the workforce won’t solely have to save lots of their very own group, however their enemy’s as nicely. Most are most likely nicely conscious that HYDRA has a protracted historical past, which Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has performed with extensively. As of proper now, the best way through which the brokers must protect HYDRA hasn’t been revealed, however the reply could also be proper in entrance of us.
S.H.I.E.L.D. and HYDRA are primarily two sides of the identical coin, and so they’re perpetually linked by one truth – former HYDRA loyalists helped discovered S.H.I.E.L.D., which we discovered in Captain America: The Winter Solider. So may Coulson and the gang be trying to shield some HYDRA members who will ultimately contribute to S.H.I.E.L.D.? Or may there be a deeper connection that we’re not even conscious of? Solely time will inform (no pun meant) how these entities join to one another.
Fan-Favourite Characters Will Return
Of course, with this being the ultimate season, how can issues finish and not using a few acquainted faces exhibiting up. To date, we all know a number of actors can be returning, reminiscent of Patton Oswalt, who’s portrayed the equivalent Koenig siblings. Right here, he may very nicely be taking part in one in every of their ancestors. Patrick Wartbutron can even reappear as ‘70s agent Rick Stoner, who beforehand appeared in pre-recorded messages on the Lighthouse. Essentially the most shocking of the bunch, nonetheless, must be the return of Agent Carter’s Daniel Sousa, performed by Enver Gjokaj.
Except for these characters who’ve been confirmed, it’s straightforward to imagine that there are extra surprises in retailer. J. August Richard’s Mike Peterson/Deathlok, a veteran character, looks like an ideal candidate. HYDRA’s presence may even point out the return of faces like Arnim Zola, who Toby Jones briefly reprised on Agent Carter. And if we’re dancing on the road of each hero and villain, who wouldn’t wish to see one ultimate look from Brett Dalton’s traitorous Grant Ward? With 13 episodes on this ultimate season, there’s greater than sufficient time for previous associates and enemies to return by way of for a ultimate hurrah.
So what are you most wanting ahead to seeing on the ultimate season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? What questions do you continue to have concerning the workforce’s ultimate mission? Tell us within the feedback part under, and be sure you try the season premiere when it airs on Wednesday, Might 27 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Additionally, hold it right here at CinemaBlend as we cowl the ultimate episodes, together with every little thing from the world of TV and flicks.
