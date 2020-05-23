Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: 7 Things To Remember Before Season 7

FitzSimmons Is Separated, Once more

Sure, it might seem that, as soon as once more, Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons discover themselves in two completely different locations. Our favourite S.H.I.E.L.D. couple went by way of quite a bit final season, to say the least. After Fitz’s demise within the Season 5 finale, Jemma spent the early a part of the subsequent season trying to find the present-day model of her husband who was nonetheless frozen in area. Even after she reunited with the prematurely-thawed Fitz, the 2 had been nonetheless examined once they had been positioned inside one another’s minds and compelled to relive recollections. To high all of it off, it was revealed within the finale that Enoch’s plan requires them to be aside.