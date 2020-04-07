Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. And 9 Other Shows That Won’t Be Delayed By Coronavirus

The third season of The Masked Singer is at present going sturdy on Fox, each within the rankings and within the spectacular performances by the thriller opponents. Whereas it’s already a number of weeks into the competitors, The Masked Singer is a extremely social and sensational TV expertise, so it isn’t exhausting to drop out and in of the collection. The Masked Singer is a strong alternative that undoubtedly would not dwell on present occasions. Season Three has already accomplished filming, and the season finale would not air till Might 27, so there are many episodes left to take pleasure in even when you have not been watching for the reason that premiere.