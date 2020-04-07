Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. And 9 Other Shows That Won’t Be Delayed By Coronavirus

Depart a Remark
The coronavirus has all however introduced the TV business to a standstill, with exhibits massive and small halting manufacturing. This has meant quite a lot of TV exhibits might be delayed or incomplete because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the long run is unsure as to after they would possibly be capable of resume manufacturing on new episodes. Luckily, some collection did already end producing full seasons, and viewers aren’t out of choices simply but. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. might be again, The Masked Singer nonetheless has many singers to unmask, and extra.
In case you’re already dreading exhibits like these in One Chicago, the Arrow-verse, and Gray’s Anatomy working out of episodes sooner slightly than later, learn on for some exhibits that show that TV is not working out of content material simply but.
The Masked Singer Season 3 – Fox
At the moment airing: Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET
The third season of The Masked Singer is at present going sturdy on Fox, each within the rankings and within the spectacular performances by the thriller opponents. Whereas it’s already a number of weeks into the competitors, The Masked Singer is a extremely social and sensational TV expertise, so it isn’t exhausting to drop out and in of the collection. The Masked Singer is a strong alternative that undoubtedly would not dwell on present occasions. Season Three has already accomplished filming, and the season finale would not air till Might 27, so there are many episodes left to take pleasure in even when you have not been watching for the reason that premiere.
How To Get Away With Homicide Season 6 – ABC
At the moment airing: Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET
Tips on how to Get Away with Homicide is at present in its sixth and remaining season, with the remaining episodes already filmed and completed. The winter premiere proves the remaining episodes might be considerably Recreation of Thrones-esque, and the collection finale would not air till Might 14. With the primary 5 seasons obtainable streaming on Netflix, Tips on how to Get Away with Homicide generally is a full viewing expertise with a starting, center, and finish, and that is not one thing many present collection will be capable of ship because of the coronavirus pandemic delays within the 2019-2020 TV season.
Killing Eve Season 3 – AMC
Premiere Date: Sunday, April 12 at 9 p.m. ET
Removed from being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Killing Eve Season Three is definitely releasing sooner than initially anticipated within the 2019-2020 TV season. The third season of the critically acclaimed and thrilling collection starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will take the April 12 time slot previously allotted to The Strolling Useless‘s Season 10 finale. When that zombie apocalypse occasion wasn’t accomplished in time because of the pandemic, AMC made the choice to offer Killing Eve the slot. The primary two seasons are already obtainable streaming on Hulu, so newcomers can catch up forward of the premiere.
The Bachelor: Hear To Your Coronary heart – ABC
Premiere date: Monday, April 13 at eight p.m. ET
Though the coronavirus pandemic has meant that Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette needed to be placed on maintain (with spoilers anticipated to dry up), Bachelor Nation is not wholly out of luck because of the franchise’s newest spinoff: Take heed to Your Coronary heart. The six-episode run of The Bachelor: Take heed to Your Coronary heart completed filming again in February, so viewers can sit up for a month and a half of Bachelor drama with a musical twist, because the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes happening dates that concentrate on music, and their concord as {couples} might be examined by way of musical challenges.
In The Darkish Season 2 – The CW
Premiere Date: Thursday, April 15 at 9 p.m. ET
The primary season of Within the Darkish, specializing in a blind girl by the identify of Murphy who most well-liked to drink and coast her method by way of life till the lack of a buddy, ended on some main twists. Like Killing Eve, Within the Darkish‘s premiere was moved ahead within the schedule after coronavirus delays pressured a reshuffling of the lineup. Initially slated to return on Might 28, the April 15 Season 2 premiere means followers do not have as a lot of a wait as anticipated however newcomers nonetheless have time to get by way of the 13-episode first season on Netflix in the event that they so select.
Council Of Dads – NBC
Premiere date: Thursday, April 30 at eight p.m. ET
The freshman drama Council of Dads technically premiered instantly following the Season four finale of This Is Us on March 24, however will probably be again with its time slot premiere on April 30. Following a household within the aftermath of of a tragic loss, three males step as much as act as a “council of dads” to assist their deceased buddy’s youngsters and type an unconventional household unit. Council of Dads showrunner Tony Phelan spoke with CinemaBlend concerning the collection, and he promised that not solely did the present end filming Season 1, however the staff is already considering forward to a Season 2.
Blindspot Season 5 – NBC
Premiere date: Thursday, April 30 at 10 p.m. ET
The fifth season of Blindspot can even be the ultimate season, and it’ll decide up on the Season four finale cliffhanger that left followers questioning concerning the fates of an entire lot of characters, with the notable exception of Jaimie Alexander’s Jane. The present will transfer to its common Thursday time slot at 9 p.m. ET for the second episode of Season 5, airing Might 7. All 4 seasons which have aired to date are streaming on Hulu, so there’s time to observe and/or rewatch the collection forward of the April 30 return after which go alongside for the experience of the final season.
Stargirl – The CW
Premiere date: Tuesday, Might 19
Stargirl might be one of many extra distinctive exhibits hitting the airwaves through the coronavirus pandemic, as episodes of the newest DC superhero collection will truly launch first on the DC Universe streaming service earlier than premiering on The CW the subsequent day. Specializing in Courtney Whitmore’s superhero journey, Stargirl might be a model new present that’s kinda sorta set in an present universe. The Arrow-verse’s “Disaster on infinite Earths” occasion introduced the varied DC TV exhibits (and even the films) collectively into one universe. Stargirl takes place on Earth-2 slightly than the Earth-1 of the Arrow-verse exhibits, making it a present appropriate for brand spanking new or returning superhero followers.
The 100 Season 7 – The CW
Premiere date: Wednesday, Might 20 at eight p.m. ET
The 100 marks one other collection that may come to an finish within the 2019-2020 TV season after truly ending manufacturing. Showrunner Jason Rothenberg shared (through Twitter) that the seventh and remaining season wrapped on March 15, so the saga that has adopted Clarke Griffin and Bellamy Blake fairly actually throughout area and time will seemingly come to its meant ending, which is greater than will be stated for an additional long-running CW collection that was meant to wrap this spring. The primary six seasons of The 100 can be found streaming on Netflix now, giving time to rewatch or catch up forward of the Season 7 premiere in Might. And there is a prequel coming!
Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 – ABC
Anticipated premiere date: Summer season 2020
The seventh and remaining season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has doubtless been accomplished or near accomplished longer than the remainder of the exhibits talked about right here, however it has but to obtain a premiere date. The final primetime Marvel collection standing, S.H.I.E.L.D. completed filming Season 7 again in July 2019 and is anticipated to launch in the summertime. The ultimate season swung for the fences and is accomplished, so it is only a matter of time earlier than it hits the airwaves on ABC.
Curiously, each Chloe Bennet and Clark Gregg retweeted a fan’s request that ABC launch Season 7 early whereas everyone is in self-quarantine, so it appears they at the least wouldn’t be averse to ABC dropping S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s remaining season sooner slightly than later. The primary six seasons of S.H.I.E.L.D. can be found streaming on Netflix, and Disney+ is full of extra Marvel Cinematic Universe content material to maintain anyone busy whereas social distancing continues and the coronavirus pandemic retains TV productions from choosing up once more.
These ten choices show that every one hope is not misplaced for brand spanking new materials on TV even because the coronavirus shutdown continues, and so they’re in no way the one choices for brand spanking new content material. Streaming providers like Netflix have choices already scheduled for launch, and a number of the greatest exhibits on broadcast TV have not run out of episodes but. The CW is pacing itself to maintain to Arrow-verse going as lengthy into 2020 as doable, and a few exhibits which might be completed have merely been pushed again for later this yr, corresponding to the newest Strolling Useless spinoff.
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra in TV and film information, and remember to verify again with our up to date record of main TV present delays or ending early on account of coronavirus to maintain on high of what’s ending. For some remaining premieres that have not been cancelled or altered, check out our 2020 midseason premiere schedule.
