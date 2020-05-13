Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Is Bringing Back Fan Favorite As New Character For Final Season

Depart a Remark
In only a few quick weeks, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is returning for its seventh and closing season. The ABC sequence, the final of the Marvel TV exhibits beneath the inventive management of former exec Jeph Loeb, has had its fair proportion of characters return to the present in some capability, be they lifeless or alive or in any other case. In that very same vein, the present is bringing again fan-favorite Patton Oswalt for Season 7, and he’ll certainly be enjoying a completely new Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. character.
In a Season 7 first-look picture launched by CBR, Patton Oswalt’s mysterious new character is dressed to the nines in a three-piece brown swimsuit. His hair is slicked again, and he’s sporting a mustache, which is an attention-grabbing search for the actor. Not like Oswalt’s earlier Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. portrayals from the Koenig household, this new character is markedly completely different, and it’s not simply due to his hair and garments. He seems stern and severe as he pensively stares at one thing, and it is a far cry from the opposite character’s he is performed on the present.
Patton Oswalt’s newest character will reportedly seem in an early episode of Season 7. The tip of Season 6 noticed the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. crew, alongside Phil Coulson’s LMD copy, transported again to the 1930s. They’ll be making an attempt to get again to their authentic time interval with out making an attempt to mess something up previously, which sounds considerably just like the time journey plot of Avengers: Endgame.
So how does Patton Oswalt’s return come into play? Nicely, the essential assumption is that Oswalt’s character is a relative of the Koenig brothers, and doubtlessly a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent himself. The brothers’ S.H.I.E.L.D. loyalty runs deep, in any case! Nevertheless, that’s only a guess primarily based on who Oswalt’s performed earlier than. Official affirmation about who his character is and the way he’ll be linked to the plot are unknown, so viewers can solely speculate till the season premieres and offers some solutions.
If Patton Oswalt himself is to be trusted, although, it seems like S.H.I.E.L.D. followers are going to like this new addition.
Patton Oswalt first appeared on the ABC sequence in Season 1 as Eric Koenig, a trusted and upbeat S.H.I.E.L.D. agent whose dying revealed Agent Ward’s true motives as a sleeper HYDRA operative. Nevertheless, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. managed to carry the actor again by having him painting Eric’s quadruplet brothers, Billy, Sam, and Thurston. The latter was the one brother who wasn’t loyal to S.H.I.E.L.D., as he was bitter that the company was liable for Eric’s dying. Oswalt hasn’t returned as a Koenig brother since Season 4, so his return will probably be most welcomed.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 is ready to premiere on Wednesday, Could 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Share your ideas about who Patton Oswalt could be enjoying within the feedback under. For extra on what to observe within the coming months, you should definitely try our 2020 summer season TV premiere schedule.
Add Comment