Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Is Bringing Back Fan Favorite As New Character For Final Season

In a Season 7 first-look picture launched by CBR, Patton Oswalt’s mysterious new character is dressed to the nines in a three-piece brown swimsuit. His hair is slicked again, and he’s sporting a mustache, which is an attention-grabbing search for the actor. Not like Oswalt’s earlier Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. portrayals from the Koenig household, this new character is markedly completely different, and it’s not simply due to his hair and garments. He seems stern and severe as he pensively stares at one thing, and it is a far cry from the opposite character’s he is performed on the present.