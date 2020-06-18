Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Needs To Stop Changing The Timeline After Latest Risky Move

Spoilers forward for the June 17 episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, known as “Out of the Previous.“

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. went full noir for “Out of the Previous,” due to LMD Coulson malfunctioning after being zapped by an EMP within the earlier episode. His settings left him seeing in black and white whereas listening to an inner monologue, which made for a enjoyable episode and barely distracted from the implications of simply how a lot the brokers and the Chronicoms could be wreaking havoc on historical past. The episode ended with the great guys making a really dangerous transfer by saving the doomed Agent Sousa, they usually actually need to cease altering the timeline.