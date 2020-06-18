Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Needs To Stop Changing The Timeline After Latest Risky Move

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the June 17 episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, known as “Out of the Previous.“
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. went full noir for “Out of the Previous,” due to LMD Coulson malfunctioning after being zapped by an EMP within the earlier episode. His settings left him seeing in black and white whereas listening to an inner monologue, which made for a enjoyable episode and barely distracted from the implications of simply how a lot the brokers and the Chronicoms could be wreaking havoc on historical past. The episode ended with the great guys making a really dangerous transfer by saving the doomed Agent Sousa, they usually actually need to cease altering the timeline.
Now, I will admit that I very not too long ago mentioned that I hoped the S.H.I.E.L.D. heroes would save Sousa it doesn’t matter what it will imply to the timeline, and the brokers did discover a solution to do it with minimal possibilities of altering historical past an excessive amount of. LMD Coulson merely took the photographs supposed supposed for Sousa. Now Sousa has seemingly joined the crew, and he was on the Zephyr for his or her subsequent leap ahead in time, which — judging by Alice Cooper’s “No Extra Mr. Good Man” blasting — is probably going the early-to-mid 1970s.
Nonetheless, saving Sousa was extremely dangerous for a gaggle of brokers who knew that their goal needed to be to make ripples relatively than waves within the time stream, particularly contemplating Coulson himself had caught a clue that one thing they’d performed had already modified historical past. In a scene between Sousa and Coulson early within the episode, Sousa talked about that the self-destructed Chronicom had “melted just like the Depraved Witch of the East.” Coulson instantly corrected Sousa by saying that the Depraved Witch of the West was the one who did the melting.
Whereas this might be a easy case of Sousa not being a Wizard of Oz knowledgeable and easily flubbing the road, it appears way more probably that Sousa referring to the Depraved Witch of the East was a small however notable signal that the brokers modified the timeline by their very presence prior to now. Regardless of catching the Depraved Witch discrepancy, Coulson went together with saving Sousa’s life and bringing him alongside for the trip via time.
If S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s historical past buff is prepared to go together with altering time, can we actually anticipate the likes of Daisy, Yo-Yo, and Deke to be detail-oriented concerning the modifications they make? Even Mack was prepared to make waves in “Out of the Previous” to avoid wasting a hero, whereas he wasn’t prepared to alter historical past to kill Freddy Malick earlier in Season 7.
It was nice to see the great guys get to really do good relatively than simply chase the Chronicoms, however their willingness to alter historical past now would possibly come again to chew them later, particularly because the Chronicoms are seemingly teaming with Malick to make some modifications of their very own. I am simply afraid that the brokers might be thrown off observe making an attempt to enhance historical past to the purpose that their mission would possibly fall by the wayside. If solely S.H.I.E.L.D.’s stickler for the principles of time journey was within the combine relatively than MIA!
Now, I do know I am crying wolf when nothing catastrophic has evidently occurred apart from a tweak to The Wizard of Oz, and I am truly actually trying ahead to seeing how 1955 Sousa operates with the 21st century S.H.I.E.L.D. crew within the 1970s. The truth is, at this level, I’ve already provide you with a state of affairs the place Sousa survives to current day and makes a reference to Sharon Carter. Hey, if Steve Rogers may return in time to reconnect with Peggy, why cannot Sousa cross paths with Sharon?
In all seriousness, I can simply think about the brokers’ enthusiasm for altering historical past for the higher getting away with them, particularly after one huge success. Deke has already come round to agreeing with Yo-Yo to make modifications the place they see match, and Daisy has been on board with making modifications ever since she realized they’d a shot at stopping Hydra earlier than it may rise. Mack proved that he’ll bend the principles for the proper trigger, Coulson will observe Mack’s lead, Could has bigger issues on her plate, and Simmons remains to be preserving secrets and techniques.
I used to be all about how S.H.I.E.L.D. was dealing with time journey to start with of the season; now I’ve my doubts. Nonetheless, even when the brokers do not cease altering the timeline, I’ve completely zero doubts that it will be a enjoyable trip. See what occurs subsequent with new episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., airing on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. For some further viewing choices, be sure you take a look at our 2020 summer season TV premiere schedule.
