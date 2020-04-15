Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Receives Final Season Premiere Date, And Coulson Is Back

Depart a Remark
The long-awaited premiere of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s seventh and last season lastly has a date within the ABC lineup, and it is not too terribly far off, particularly contemplating how lengthy followers have already been ready for brand new episodes. Sure, the remaining S.H.I.E.L.D. staff (together with Coulson, regardless of his loss of life between Seasons 5 and 6) shall be again on Wednesday, Could 27 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
Properly, that will not precisely be an extremely quickly premiere earlier than the top of April, however Could 27 is not too far off, and the Wednesday evening premiere slot (mixed with a possible scarcity of different scripted fare) might imply a large viewers for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s last batch of episodes. And contemplating the time journey twist on the finish of Season 6 (to not point out how S.H.I.E.LD. introduced Coulson again), loads is undoubtedly in retailer.
In Season 7 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the heroes who ended Season 6 stranded in 1931 New York won’t get out of bother too simply. Contemplating the brand new Zephyr that may time-jump at any second, they’ve a restricted time to search out out what occurred. Failure would imply catastrophe, and never only for their previous and current, but additionally the long run. Coulson and Co. may have 13 episodes to determine learn how to save the timeline earlier than the ultimate credit roll on the sequence.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. at the moment ranks as one of many greatest TV reveals of the remainder of the 2019-2020 season to not be delayed or finish early because of the manufacturing halts all through the trade, so the thrill surrounding its last season could possibly be larger than ever, particularly contemplating the transfer from its earlier Friday evening time slot.
With typically much less competitors throughout summer time seasons (and certain significantly much less competitors in 2020), S.H.I.E.L.D. might positively exit with a bang for a large viewers. The official Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Twitter account posted a video to have a good time the premiere date announcement and return of Coulson:
Fortuitously, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s late Could premiere date signifies that it will not be up in opposition to NBC’s Chicago P.D., which is persistently the winner in rankings and viewership, though SEAL Group on CBS holds its personal, and S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s rankings have not been the best through the years. P.D. vacates the Wednesday 10 p.m. slot following its untimely finale on April 15, and SEAL Group will probably wrap by Could 27 as effectively.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is again for its last season premiere on ABC Wednesday, Could 27 at 10 p.m. ET, however for those who’re not but caught up on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or simply want a refresher on how a lot poor Fitzsimmons have been by means of or what occurred that Coulson managed to return again, the primary six seasons can be found streaming on Netflix. If you wish to dive into the bigger MCU, Disney+ had a large providing of flicks.
Should you’re nonetheless out there for some broadcast TV choices, our spring premiere schedule has the necessary dates you want for what’s on the way in which, and make sure to try our rundown of upcoming TV finales for what’s coming to an finish.
Add Comment