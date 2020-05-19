Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Chloe Bennet Just Shot Down A Major Quake Rumor

Go away a Remark
When Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. first premiered again in 2013, Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson was the present’s primary draw however, in time, different characters have emerged as standouts. This particularly consists of Daisy “Quake” Johnson, who’s performed by Chloe Bennet. With the present rapidly approaching its remaining season, followers are dealing with the fact of not with the ability to watch their favourite heroes. Nonetheless, a latest rumor prompt that Quake’s story might not be the top of Quake’s story, however Chloe Bennet has information that’s certain to disappoint Quake stans.
The rumor, in query, hinted that the character of Quake can be headed to Disney+ for a brand-new undertaking, which doubtless bought many followers excited. But Chloe Bennet took to Twitter to verify that the rumors are unfaithful:
I want that have been true… however they aren’t… I haven’t heard something about that in addition to on twitter.
Chloe Bennet has so much of affection for her seismic-powered superheroine, and her layered efficiency has managed to ring a bell with audiences. With this, one can see why each she and followers can be disenchanted that nothing seems to be within the works for the character.
Although the character has principally appeared as half of ensembles within the comics, the thought of Daisy Johnson getting a solo undertaking isn’t far-fetched. Her inclusion in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has solely elevated her reputation amongst readers and viewers. This has even led to Johnson being featured within the animated Marvel Rising specials, the place she can be voiced by Bennet. So making a starring car for her may very well be a wise transfer.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given Daisy Johnson an attention-grabbing story that’s performed out effectively over the previous few years. Initially launched as Skye within the S.H.I.E.L.D. pilot, the character started as a hacktivist who will get on Phil Coulson’s radar. After becoming a member of his crew, the 2 turn into shut, forming a father/daughter relationship within the course of.
Her arc would take a severe flip in Season 2 when her delivery identify and standing as an Inhuman are each revealed. From right here, she takes on the Quake moniker and joins the ranks of the superheroes she idolized. Nonetheless, she stays the nice and cozy and dry-witted character followers have come to like.
Within the upcoming seventh season, Quake, like her allies, has landed within the 1930s, the place the crew continues their struggle with the extraterrestrial Chronicoms. What lies forward for Daisy by sequence’ finish is unsure, however there’s doubtless have one thing particular deliberate.
It’s bittersweet to know this season may very well be the ultimate time we see Chloe Bennet’s Quake on our screens. Nonetheless, we are able to nonetheless benefit from watching the ultimate leg of her S.H.I.E.L.D. journey. Plus, we are able to at all times hope she’ll be introduced again someday sooner or later.
The ultimate season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premieres on Wednesday, Might 27 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
