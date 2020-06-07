Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Clark Gregg Talks Agent Carter Crossover And More Surprises

Go away a Remark
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is again and the ultimate season has been filled with a number of thrilling issues for longtime followers. In any case, there have been guarantees the collection will keep away from treading the trail of one other collection’ controversial end result. And if that is not sufficient nice information, Clark Gregg is teasing much more surprises to come back.
Whereas followers have already gotten to see some main MCU tie-ins inside the first two episodes, in addition they have that Agent Carter crossover, which can start with subsequent week’s episode. After some early hypothesis, it was finally confirmed that Enver Gjokaj would seem on the ultimate season of S.H.I.E.L.D., reprising his function as Daniel Sousa. Agent Carter followers will recall that Sousa was Peggy Carter’s love curiosity within the collection.
Other than the Agent Carter connection, Clark Gregg signifies there are extra surprises the place that got here from. Requested what it was wish to have some blasts from the previous return, Gregg stated:
It wouldn’t have been a very good last season except Patton [Oswalt] was there. He was the key weapon that confirmed up and made our present higher, on a regular basis, like he does, and is a pleasure to be round. And I cherished Agent Carter, so I used to be actually excited to have Enver [Gjokaj] round, enjoying Agent Sousa. We cherished him. It was nice to have him round. And there are a number of different surprises and attention-grabbing variations of previous folks. That’s all I’m gonna say.
Clark Gregg all the time is aware of easy methods to put out an incredible tease, and his feedback to Collider had been no completely different. It seems like Patton Oswalt, and Agent Carter’s Enver Gjokaj are removed from the one ones making their manner again for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s last season. And with the time-traveling drama surrounding this new season, it undoubtedly is sensible that this may be the case.
One of many extra attention-grabbing elements of Clark Gregg’s feedback is his point out of seeing new variations of previous folks. May this imply we may see some youthful variations of some main MCU characters? There’s all the time an opportunity we may see a younger Howard Stark (performed by Dominic Cooper) come into the image once more. Or perhaps we’ll see some model of S.H.I.E.L.D. traitor Grant Ward. The chances are infinite.
Time will inform who finally ends up popping up and, since followers aren’t far into Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s last season, there’s loads of time for some huge names to cross paths with our favourite brokers. And hopefully, the massive questions which were raised to date will likely be answered.
Tune into to see what different shock appearances happen when new episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s last season air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC as considered one of this summer time’s premieres. You may at present stream previous seasons on Netflix alongside a number of new 2020 content material.
