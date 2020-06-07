Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Clark Gregg Talks Agent Carter Crossover And More Surprises

It wouldn’t have been a very good last season except Patton [Oswalt] was there. He was the key weapon that confirmed up and made our present higher, on a regular basis, like he does, and is a pleasure to be round. And I cherished Agent Carter, so I used to be actually excited to have Enver [Gjokaj] round, enjoying Agent Sousa. We cherished him. It was nice to have him round. And there are a number of different surprises and attention-grabbing variations of previous folks. That’s all I’m gonna say.