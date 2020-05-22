Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Clark Gregg Talks The ‘Division’ Between Marvel TV And The MCU

You realize, nobody ever knew the present would go 130-some episodes. It was by no means going to be like, this week Tony Stark is right here! Then there was the division between Marvel TV and Marvel Cinematic on a company stage. So the showrunners, Jed and Mo and Jeff Bell, needed to actually scour elements of the Marvel universe that weren’t tied up with the extremely elaborate plans of the cinematic [universe]. They ended up utilizing all types of issues: Inhumans, time journey, Ghost Rider, all these items that no person is utilizing, and lots of occasions to nice impact. So it doesn’t shock me that sooner or later, like, ‘Effectively, it’s what everybody thought all alongside, and now he lastly is [a Life Model Decoy].’