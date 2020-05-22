Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Clark Gregg Talks The ‘Division’ Between Marvel TV And The MCU

Depart a Remark
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has outlasted each different Marvel TV present to this point — its Netflix and Freeform counterparts like Daredevil or The Runaways by no means made it previous the three-season mark. It’s additionally the final at the moment airing sequence to be produced beneath the steerage of Marvel TV president Jeph Loeb, who parted methods with the studio final fall. Just lately, MCU vet and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg mentioned the “division” between Marvel TV and the MCU and the way it impacted the storylines that made it into the ABC sequence.
Headed into its seventh and closing season on ABC, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. started its existence with sturdy connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Season 1 (together with appearances from Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders’ Agent Hill) earlier than branching off to do its personal factor. Season 7 will lastly give viewers the Life Mannequin Decoy (LMD) model of Coulson that it was first assumed he would play after he died in The Avengers.
Nonetheless, that had much less to do with a blatant MCU connection than the showrunners being allowed to include it into the story. On that be aware, Clark Gregg just lately spoke in regards to the separation between the TV and film branches of Marvel and the way that disconnect affected what may very well be achieved on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. Right here’s what he instructed Selection:
You realize, nobody ever knew the present would go 130-some episodes. It was by no means going to be like, this week Tony Stark is right here! Then there was the division between Marvel TV and Marvel Cinematic on a company stage. So the showrunners, Jed and Mo and Jeff Bell, needed to actually scour elements of the Marvel universe that weren’t tied up with the extremely elaborate plans of the cinematic [universe]. They ended up utilizing all types of issues: Inhumans, time journey, Ghost Rider, all these items that no person is utilizing, and lots of occasions to nice impact. So it doesn’t shock me that sooner or later, like, ‘Effectively, it’s what everybody thought all alongside, and now he lastly is [a Life Model Decoy].’
I’m certain there are viewers on the market who would’ve most popular Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to be extra deeply related to the MCU as time glided by, however I believe the division between Marvel TV and the MCU allowed for lots extra creativity to occur on the small display screen. Untethered, the ABC sequence acquired much more formidable, introducing HYDRA’s Framework, aliens, and even did time journey earlier than Avengers: Endgame.
Of course, the Marvel TV exhibits headed to Disney+, together with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, shall be much more intricately tied to the overarching MCU. Season 7 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. really marks the top of an period, although there’s all the time an opportunity for Coulson to return to the MCU down the road, in a single for or one other.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 premieres on Wednesday, Could 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC. For extra on what to look at, remember to take a look at our summer time premiere information.
