Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Elizabeth Henstridge And Iain De Caestecker Talk The FitzSimmons Finale Twist And More

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the two-hour collection finale occasion for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E..L.D.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has lastly come to an finish after seven seasons, bringing a near an period of MCU motion. The finale did not ship a TV model of a Thanos snap or a devastating cliffhanger to go away followers craving closure, and all of the heroes even survived. That does not imply it was an uneventful or anticlimactic ending, particularly on the FitzSimmons entrance. Iain de Caestecker‘s Fitz lastly confirmed up within the current to reunite with Elizabeth Henstridge‘s Jemma Simmons, and the consequence was a game-changing FitzSimmons twist.
The collection finale revealed that each one these followers who have been speculating that Fitz was hiding a much bigger secret than Simmons was saying have been on the cash. Sure, the theories a couple of secret FitzSimmons daughter have been right, though the finale waited towards virtually the very finish to disclose their lovable (and really blonde) little woman, Alya, who was naturally named after a star. They seemingly broke their “curse” to lift a daughter in security, and their advanced plan to avoid wasting the unique timeline paid off.
Fortunately, Fitz and Simmons with their daughter survived the occasions of the finale, though they misplaced a member of the FitzSimmons household when Deke stayed behind within the 1980s timeline to ensure their protected return. Even higher, they apparently retired after they saved the world this time round to lift Alya. Since this was the collection finale and followers could be shedding them whether or not or not they retired, I believe it is protected to say that this was simply concerning the happiest ending FitzSimmons may have hoped for.
Fortuitously, Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker spoke with CinemaBlend and different retailers concerning the collection finale, they usually weighed in on FitzSimmons’ ending with their daughter. De Caestecker stated:
Yeah, it is a fairly becoming finish. Elizabeth was speaking about this earlier. These characters, there is a reference to two of our showrunners and co-creators, Mo [Tancharoen] and Jed [Whedon]. And they’ve a younger daughter and, she in herself was a sure kind of miracle and that is form of the same factor with the present, and so it is a very becoming factor but additionally for the evolution of these characters. You stated a pleasant factor, Elizabeth, that it is form of a becoming finish but additionally a begin. I am stealing your stuff. The starting of one thing as effectively. The starting of one other life for them.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-creators and co-showrunners Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon are married with a bit of woman of their very own, they usually delivered the same completely satisfied growth for Fitz and Simmons. Contemplating the FitzSimmons journey has been so fraught with hazard and despair that the scientific Fitz even declared them “cursed” and that the universe needed them aside, their completely satisfied ending was greater than earned.
And actually, Alya seems like precisely what followers may count on of a FitzSimmons daughter. She even needed to design her personal fish! So long as she focuses her efforts on fish and enjoyable reasonably than Framework code and monolith transport, she might be the very best of each worlds. Elizabeth Henstridge picked up on Iain De Caestecker’s feedback on the FitzSimmons ending, saying:
Nicely, that is most likely why I believe it is proper. No, it was a stunning ending for them and it helped to clarify why Fitz was away and you realize, it needed to be one thing. It needed to be one thing greater than them. And for them that might be their daughter. And it was simply so beautiful to get to play characters that at first, have been simply form of, you realize, doing the whole lot they may not to think about one another romantically to ending at Season 7 with them having this daughter that they’ve each laid their lives on the road for is, as an actor, that is simply superb.
If there was one high quality that outlined Fitz by way of S.H.I.E.L.D., it must be his willingness to cross time and area and the depths of the Atlantic to try to save Simmons, so it was greater than a bit of curious that he was MIA all through Season 7. The reveal that they’d a daughter actually explains why they immediately had the next private stake than simply one another within the battle to avoid wasting their timeline, and why Fitz needed to keep away.
Of course, whereas FitzSimmons is fairly firmly established because the epic love story of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. now, they have been as soon as not more than finest mates and colleagues who could or could not have been psychically linked. The romance took some time to begin, nevertheless it did not cease as soon as it began! The stars weighed in on FitzSimmons’ journey from the comedian aid scientists to folks on the coronary heart of all of it, with Elizabeth Henstridge saying:
Yeah, it was loopy. I imply, I believe as an actor, I used to be simply so completely satisfied to have Iain again. So I hoped that he would present up sooner or later. It has been such a pleasure to play these characters and to be in a double act… We have been the comedian aid at first and there was a lot stress on the present once we first began filming and to have the ability to be in a duo and undergo that have with someone else was so great on so many ranges.
Fitz’s lengthy absence was resulting from Iain De Caestecker’s unavailability, so his return for the flashbacks in Episode 11 after which Fitz’s grand entrance for the two-part collection finale introduced the present’s longest-running double act again collectively. In any case, partnerships have modified and team-ups have shifted, however FitzSimmons have virtually at all times been FitzSimmons from the very starting regardless of the whole lot.
The stars went on to clarify how their real-life evolution paralleled what their characters have been going by way of on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.:
Elizabeth Henstridge: I believe our friendship in a method, as we obtained to know one another, FitzSimmons form of began to see one another in a unique mild and it is only a actually cool, it is such an exquisite journey to have been on with somebody and I do not know that both of us will probably be on this place once more, the place we get to expertise that being so model new to TV in America after which finish it with being married and having a bit of child.
Iain De Caestecker: Yeah, I agree. I could not think about that have with out Elizabeth.
Although Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker in fact did not must undergo the whole lot FitzSimmons did, their friendship was an essential a part of crafting the FitzSimmons dynamic. As longtime Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. followers undoubtedly keep in mind, these actors have been model new to the MCU and never precisely acquainted faces within the American leisure trade again when the present launched in 2013. Who knew then that so many S.H.I.E.L.D. followers would grow to be diehard FitzSimmons followers?
In a enjoyable twist, viewers watching from house weren’t the one ones who grew to become huge followers of the Fitz and Simmons relationship. Jeff Ward, who joined the FitzSimmons household in Season 5 with the reveal that Deke was really FitzSimmons’ grandson because of a while journey shenanigans, revealed that he counts himself as a fan of what Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker delivered because the duo. Ward stated:
I at all times inform them this nevertheless it’s humorous as a result of I began watching the present and I grew to become a giant FitzSimmons fan. I simply cherished their scenes and it was humorous as a result of I might have bizarre instances the place Deke could be within the first half of a scene. There was this one scene particularly, I believe it was Season 5. I used to be within the first half of the scene. And then the second half of the scene was simply the 2 of them. And I walked out of the scene. And I used to be like with my mates, Iain and Elizabeth and we have been messing round. We have been speaking, we did the scene, and I walked out and I walked previous the monitor. And I seemed on the monitor and I used to be like, ‘It is FitzSimmons!’ I simply as a viewer grew very connected to them.
What might be extra becoming than for a FitzSimmons fan to affix the FitzSimmons fam? Sadly, Jeff Ward’s Deke stated goodbye to his grandparents and the remainder of the S.H.I.E.L.D. staff when he stayed behind within the alternate timeline in order that they’d all make it again, so Deke by no means obtained to satisfy Alya. Truthfully, my solely disappointment about my long-running perception in a secret daughter reveal is that Fitz and Simmons’ grownup grandson will not get to satisfy their younger daughter.
Nonetheless, Deke obtained a fairly completely satisfied ending, so it is onerous to really feel too unhappy concerning the state of affairs. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. rewarded followers with a finale that did not kill any beloved characters off, and it positively wasn’t a Sport of Thrones state of affairs. There was some bittersweetness in the truth that they largely went in several instructions following the battle in opposition to the Chronicoms, and Enoch’s foreboding assertion that the staff had been on their final mission collectively proved true.
The excellent news is that the door may be very a lot open for these characters to return in a future MCU challenge, maybe even a derivative. That stated, although I have been a serious fan of Fitz and Simmons from the start, I hope the MCU lets them keep retired and peaceable.
When you’re prepared for a blast to the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. previous now that the collection finale has aired on ABC, you could find the primary six seasons streaming on Netflix. You should definitely weigh in our ballot beneath about FitzSimmons, and do not forget to take a look at our 2020 fall TV premiere schedule!
Add Comment