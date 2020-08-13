Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Elizabeth Henstridge And Iain De Caestecker Talk The FitzSimmons Finale Twist And More

Elizabeth Henstridge: I believe our friendship in a method, as we obtained to know one another, FitzSimmons form of began to see one another in a unique mild and it is only a actually cool, it is such an exquisite journey to have been on with somebody and I do not know that both of us will probably be on this place once more, the place we get to expertise that being so model new to TV in America after which finish it with being married and having a bit of child.

Iain De Caestecker: Yeah, I agree. I could not think about that have with out Elizabeth.