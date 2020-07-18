Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7: 8 Big Questions After Episode 8

Will The Crew Have To Abandon Ship?

The stakes of the time drive malfunction in “After, Earlier than” principally all the time meant that the heroes must abandon the Zephyr and keep behind in 1983 if Yo-Yo could not get her powers again. The episode ended with the reveal that Yo-Yo’s repair did not work, and the subsequent episode will see them caught in a time storm. Will they should abandon the Zephyr to get out of it, or after they get out of it? Or will there be a repair to avoid wasting the day and the Zephyr? Is that this what one way or the other brings Fitz again? How will Could react if she does certainly should dwell via the ’80s once more?