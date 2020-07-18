Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7: 8 Big Questions After Episode 8

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for Episode 8 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, referred to as “After, Earlier than.”
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. caught round within the 1980s following Mack and Deke’s completely glorious journey, however the newest adventures undoubtedly had been not glorious for the brokers concerned. With the time drive critically malfunctioning and their solely hope for protecting the Zephyr falling on Yo-Yo’s shoulders, there was quite a bit happening. Could and Yo-Yo journeyed to Afterlife circa 1983, to try to recruit the assistance of Jiaying in restoring Yo-Yo’s powers, whereas the remainder of the group desperately tried to discover a approach to save the ship.
Sadly for followers, the episode ended on a killer cliffhanger, so there’s quite a bit we do not know heading towards the subsequent episode. Learn on for some questions that undoubtedly want answering after the occasions of “After, Earlier than” in S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s ultimate season!
Will Could Preserve Her Skills?
Could has struggled along with her new empathic talents all through Season 7, however “After, Earlier than” proved that they are often much more helpful than simply distinguishing Chronicoms from non-Chronicoms. With Jiaying’s assist, Could used her talents to information Yo-Yo to know the psychological and emotional block that was protecting her from her super-speed. Could wasn’t thrilled about how she needed to contribute, however she pulled it off. Will S.H.I.E.L.D. reveal that the empathic talents are everlasting, and Could must proceed studying the right way to use them? Or will Could return to her previous self, like Yo-Yo getting her powers again? Ming-Na Wen shared her ideas, however solely time will inform.
What Does Malick Have Deliberate?
Nathaniel Malick could actually be the Season 7 huge unhealthy in spite of everything, if this episode is something to go by! Malick confirmed up at Afterlife due to info from Sibyl, and he recruited Jiaying’s daughter Cora by promising her an “escape hatch” if she got here together with him. He additionally led a number of army helicopters to Afterlife and staged an assault on the group, and it was solely due to Gordon’s powers that that he, Jiaying, Could, and Yo-Yo escaped. What does Malick have deliberate for Afterlife? Does he wish to destroy it and kill Inhumans, or management and recruit? Or was the objective to alter the timeline?
What Half Does Cora Have To Play?
S.H.I.E.L.D. launched one other member of Daisy’s household in “After, Earlier than” with the debut of Cora, Jiaying’s daughter and Daisy’s a lot older half-sister. Cora’s “reward” as an Inhuman was explosive and out of her management, to the purpose that she was able to kill herself to place an finish to all of the ache and battle. As a substitute, Malick recruited her, which makes her a harmful Inhuman aligned with the unhealthy guys. That stated, Cora is clearly extra harm and upset reasonably than downright evil. She may not go full villain, however be key to the nice guys beating Malick. However what half does she should play, and can Daisy get to satisfy her?
Are Daisy’s Powers Gone For Good?
Daisy seemingly misplaced her Quake powers again in 1976, when Malick kidnapped her and experimented on her. Within the course of, he took blood, spinal fluid, and a few glands. She hasn’t used her powers since, and it is fully attainable that no matter Malick did to her means she will be able to by no means use them once more. Simmons’ therapeutic pod does not essentially have the expertise to develop new glands, and if her energy loss was as a consequence of a bit of her physique being actually taken from her, I am unsure Jiaying may very well be of a lot assist. Are Daisy’s powers gone for good, or will a while within the therapeutic pod restore them?
How Will Coulson Cope With His Standing As LMD?
Coulson gave the impression to be having fun with the perks of life as a Life Mannequin Decoy within the first half of Season 7, however after blowing himself as much as take out the Chronicom ship, Coulson has come to the conclusion that he is nothing however ones and zeroes, and he spent greater than a 12 months dying for a glass of water when he was solely “alive” through Deke’s contraption. Will Coulson recover from his reservations, or will Coulson die for good earlier than it turns into a problem? Personally, my principle all season has been that he’ll deactivate himself as soon as the group is 100% positive they’ve saved the world and so they’re protected.
Will The Crew Have To Abandon Ship?
The stakes of the time drive malfunction in “After, Earlier than” principally all the time meant that the heroes must abandon the Zephyr and keep behind in 1983 if Yo-Yo could not get her powers again. The episode ended with the reveal that Yo-Yo’s repair did not work, and the subsequent episode will see them caught in a time storm. Will they should abandon the Zephyr to get out of it, or after they get out of it? Or will there be a repair to avoid wasting the day and the Zephyr? Is that this what one way or the other brings Fitz again? How will Could react if she does certainly should dwell via the ’80s once more?
Can Time Be Fastened?
The brokers have been inflicting plenty of waves in time because the 1930s, and the Chronicoms (and now Malick) have not precisely been stopping at mild ripples both. This episode alone might need modified the sequence of occasions that might have led to Daisy’s start a number of years down the road, which Mack famous as a priority earlier than sending Could and Yo-Yo to Afterlife. A lot has modified that I think about S.H.I.E.L.D. has given away that the nice guys will triumph, however the extra the present adjustments, the extra I ponder: can time be fastened, and what might need to be given up within the effort?
The place Is Fitz?
If I’ve requested it as soon as this season, I’ve requested it a dozen instances: the place is Fitz? “After, Earlier than” not less than talked about him, and Simmons recorded a heartbreaking video for him wherein she revealed that she does not know why they misplaced contact after rescuing the group from Izel. Deke overheard Simmons’ message, and he proved that he is 100% a part of the FitzSimmons household by instantly tearing up. It was tough sufficient when Simmons was the one one hiding her disappointment, however now poor Deke is unhappy too, and I for one am prepared for solutions sooner reasonably than later, even when Iain De Caestecker is not again within the flesh but.
The following new episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will air on Wednesday, July 22 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, to hopefully ship some much-needed solutions. For extra viewing choices now and within the coming weeks, try our 2020 summer time TV premiere schedule!
