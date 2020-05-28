Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Is Already Delivering The Best Time Travel On TV

Spoilers forward for the Season 7 premiere of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC, referred to as “The New Deal.“

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is formally again for its seventh and last season, which might very effectively be the present’s wildest to this point. After the Season 6 cliffhanger ended with the heroes set to spend Season 7 chasing the Chronicoms (except for good previous Enoch) by way of time, “The New Deal” unleashed the brokers (together with LMD Coulson) on 1931 New York Metropolis, and within the course of proved that S.H.I.E.L.D. is already delivering one of the best time journey on TV. The query is: can it final?