Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7: Is Fitz Alive And 6 More Questions After Episode 10

Depart a Remark
Main spoilers forward for the tenth episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, known as “Stolen.”
Solely two weeks are left earlier than the ultimate credit roll on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the MCU’s first TV present wraps for good, and “Stolen” ensures that quite a bit nonetheless has to occur. Enoch’s sacrifice within the earlier episode meant that the workforce was down one of many good guys, whereas Malick was solely rising in energy and affect. Earlier than the top of the hour, one other character was useless, the Zephyr was hijacked, two members of the workforce had been kidnapped, and there are some huge timeline messes that want cleansing.
With the ultimate two episodes airing as a two-hour sequence finale occasion, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s finish is nigh, and the subsequent episode would be the penultimate. With plenty of issues that may must occur earlier than the sequence finale and never plenty of time left, it is time to take into account the questions which can be left after the occasions of “Stolen.”
Is Fitz Alive?
Sadly, the hypothesis that Fitz is likely to be useless based mostly on Simmons’ devastated response to regaining her recollections within the earlier episode is likely to be on the cash. Daisy did no one any favors when she informed Simmons how upset she’d been when Diana was eliminated and he or she began remembering, telling Simmons that she was “devastated” and “inconsolable” quite than simply confused, which naturally led Simmons to the identical conclusion that I and different followers reached final week: Fitz is likely to be useless and Simmons made herself neglect. Is he alive?
Simmons labored out how all the pieces may have occurred in Season 7 with out Fitz guiding them, as she’d believed because of Diana. Throw in an “inconsolable” response, and Fitz appears fairly useless. The excellent news is that Deke, a.ok.a. the second smartest individual at present on the workforce, flat-out rejected her reasoning, and there are different potential explanations for Simmons’ response, so we should not despair simply but. Is Fitz alive? And in that case, the place is he? If not, will Iain De Caestecker’s solely Season 7 appearances be through flashback?
What Will Malick And Garrett Do To Simmons?
The dangerous guys of Season 7 went to an excessive amount of effort in “Stolen” to kidnap Simmons (and the Zephyr) to attempt to get Fitz’s location, saying that Sibyl’s solely situations the place Malick and Co. do not win are those involving Fitz, and Malick needs Simmons to take them to him. Hey, at the very least they do not suppose he is useless! What’s going to they do to her to attempt to get the data? The reply actually relies on how a lot they know.
If Malick, Garrett, and Sibyl discovered concerning the Diana implant, they could attempt to surgically take away the implant or deactivate it. Simmons appears to be the one one who can take away it, and Season 7 already proved an EMP will not take it out. If they do not know about Diana, will they struggle typical torture? Simmons has held up in opposition to that too. They may have some emotional leverage on her in the event that they uncover they by accident kidnapped her grandson as effectively. What’s going to they do to her, and can it work?
Is Malick Telling The Reality?
Malick informed Simmons that the one situations during which the great guys win are those involving a residing Fitz, however is that true? Whether it is, I sort of decide him for popping out and telling her that in a Dangerous Man Monologue, since that most likely solely made her extra decided to withstand him. I even have my doubts that Malick is telling the entire story, both intentionally or as a result of Sibyl is protecting him at nighttime on some issues.
Is he mendacity concerning the good guys solely having the ability to win with Fitz? Or may he be incorrect about that and so they may pull it off whether or not Fitz is useless or alive? This is not Avengers: Endgame with Physician Unusual seeing just one profitable state of affairs for the heroes with Iron Man’s loss of life. Malick stated talked about “each end result,” which means that there are a number of methods S.H.I.E.L.D. may win with Fitz. Would not it stand to motive that there are methods to win with out him? And is Malick actually in cost, or Sibyl?
What Is Deke’s Position?
Due to Deke rocking out to some ’80s tunes on his Walkman for many of “Stolen,” he did not hear Could making an attempt to warn him about Malick and Garrett over the radio, and he wound up by accident kidnapped together with Simmons when Malick and Garrett hijacked the Zephyr. Deke could possibly be the wild card that adjustments all the pieces and saves the day, just because he is a variable that Malick and Garrett did not account for, and who seemingly did not present up on this state of affairs for Sibyl.
What’s going to he do? I doubt he’d go away his Nana to her destiny if they begin torturing her, however he isn’t essentially the most formidable fighter even in opposition to regular people, not to mention Malick and Garrett with their stolen Inhuman powers. That stated, Deke was engaged on the time drive when the Zephyr was stolen. My idea at this level is that Deke does one thing to interrupt or repair the time drive, and this in some way results in Fitz’s return. However what is going to he do, and may he do it with out assist?
What Does Jiaying’s Demise Imply For Daisy?
Essentially the most tragic loss of life of “Stolen” was undoubtedly Jiaying, who was displaying her softer facet to Daisy that she misplaced when Hydra minimize her to items. They’d simply fashioned a bond when Malick and Garrett invaded the bottom, and Jiaying discovered that Daisy is her future daughter with simply sufficient time to cease Malick from killing her, and have her personal neck snapped for her bother… years earlier than she would meet Daisy’s father, not to mention give delivery to Daisy.
Given how tousled the timeline is at this level, I am guessing we should not be too fearful about Daisy coming out of existence as a result of Jiaying died on this timeline. Jiaying’s loss of life did provoke a really sturdy Quake response in Daisy, so her mother being murdered is clearly going to have an effect on Daisy, whether or not simply emotional or additionally involving her very existence. How will Jiaying’s loss of life influence her within the few remaining episodes? And what about Kora?
What Does Kora Need?
Kora is an enormous query mark at this level. Jiaying insisted that Kora has a very good coronary heart, and all indicators level towards Kora actually solely taking her darkish flip after Terrigenesis gave her harmful powers she could not management. She additionally forgave Lee in “Stolen.” That stated, she forgave him just for believing that he ought to have killed her, and that forgiveness got here simply moments earlier than she used her powers to kill him. She additionally has been fairly firmly Crew Malick. So what does she need?
Malick left Afterlife, and Kora herself was captured by S.H.I.E.L.D., so she’ll presumably be on the Lighthouse within the subsequent episode. Will her good facet emerge, maybe after assembly her sister and/or studying that Malick murdered Jiaying? Or will she nonetheless need to comply with her darkish impulses and trigger injury? The trailer for the subsequent episode signifies that each one will not be easy crusing for Kora, so she could not get no matter it’s she needs. What’s going to occur to her?
Will There Be A Reset?
I have been anticipating a reset ever because the timeline grew to become so tousled that it will completely change the MCU except it was mounted by the top of the sequence finale, and the timeline is just getting worse. Folks have died, like Jiaying and Gordon, who had been alleged to dwell one other few a long time. That stated, others have lived on this new timeline, like Sousa and Kora. Will there be a reset if it undoes a lot of what occurred within the remaining season?
And ought to there be a change as drastic as a reset? As any individual who nonetheless hates what “Disaster on Infinite Earths” did to Arrow proper earlier than its sequence finale, I would be a hypocrite if I needed all the pieces in Season 7 to be undone, nevertheless it actually looks like the one strategy to repair the essential issues is to alter nearly all the pieces. Actually, I simply hope that Sousa survives and the brokers get the completely happy ending they deserve. And rattling it, I need that secret FitzSimmons daughter I have been pitching all season to be actual!
See if Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. solutions these and extra questions when the subsequent new episode airs on Wednesday, August 5 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. For some viewing choices as soon as S.H.I.E.L.D. wraps for good on August 12, try our 2020 fall TV premiere information!
Add Comment