Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7: Is Fitz Alive And 6 More Questions After Episode 10

Main spoilers forward for the tenth episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, known as “Stolen.”

Solely two weeks are left earlier than the ultimate credit roll on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the MCU’s first TV present wraps for good, and “Stolen” ensures that quite a bit nonetheless has to occur. Enoch’s sacrifice within the earlier episode meant that the workforce was down one of many good guys, whereas Malick was solely rising in energy and affect. Earlier than the top of the hour, one other character was useless, the Zephyr was hijacked, two members of the workforce had been kidnapped, and there are some huge timeline messes that want cleansing.