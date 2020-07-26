Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7: What Happened To Fitz And 5 More Questions After Episode 9

Main spoilers forward for Episode 9 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, referred to as “As I Have All the time Been.”

Solely 4 episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are left earlier than the MCU’s unique tv present wraps for good, and “As I Have All the time Been” lastly went forward and did what felt tragically inevitable: killed off a member of the staff. With the brokers on the Zephyr caught in a time loop for many of the hour, it was as much as Daisy and Coulson to interrupt the cycle earlier than they had been sucked into the vortex and destroyed.