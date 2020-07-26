Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7: What Happened To Fitz And 5 More Questions After Episode 9

Depart a Remark
Main spoilers forward for Episode 9 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, referred to as “As I Have All the time Been.”
Solely 4 episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are left earlier than the MCU’s unique tv present wraps for good, and “As I Have All the time Been” lastly went forward and did what felt tragically inevitable: killed off a member of the staff. With the brokers on the Zephyr caught in a time loop for many of the hour, it was as much as Daisy and Coulson to interrupt the cycle earlier than they had been sucked into the vortex and destroyed.
“As I Have All the time Been” undoubtedly wasn’t simply an hour of Groundhog Day-esque shenanigans, and what laughs there have been are eclipsed by the tragedy of the massive loss of life, the implications of additional loss, and the questions of what is subsequent. Now, as we watch for the subsequent episode, let’s check out the massive questions after the occasions of Episode 9!
What Happened To Fitz (And Is He Alive)?
Let’s begin with the massive one which must be damaged down little by little. For the primary time throughout Fitz’s lengthy absence in Season 7, S.H.I.E.L.D. dropped some clues which will recommend that he is really lifeless than reasonably than simply in peril off-screen. The primary set of clues come from Enoch, who apparently may very well be programmed to guard secrets and techniques even with out the programmer remembering, in his ultimate speech.
Actually, Enoch must be straight quoted to clarify why his feedback will be interpreted so forebodingly about Fitz’s destiny. Talking with Daisy and Coulson about loss of life, Enoch mentioned:
It is totally different, watching your pals go earlier than you, is not it? I’ve been by that, as effectively. It may be more durable to remain than to depart.
Enoch went fairly laborious in “As I Have Been” on how he considers the brokers to be his buddies. And who has Enoch repeatedly known as his “greatest buddy” on S.H.I.E.L.D., with whom he spent numerous time off-screen, and who’s conspicuously absent from Season 7? That may be Fitz. Poor, poor Fitz. As if it wasn’t already clear that Enoch thought of Fitz a better buddy than anyone else on the staff (together with Simmons), these had been his final phrases:
Fitz. He was my greatest buddy.
Now, if Enoch’s speech was the one a part of the episode that may have been hinting towards a Fitz loss of life, I may not have gone on crimson alert that FitzSimmons actually could be cursed. One other foreboding second got here proper after Diana was faraway from Simmons so she may bear in mind the way to repair the Zephyr. She got here to the proper conclusion, however that is not all that occurred.
As Simmons stored remembering issues Diana was designed to make her neglect, she began respiration closely, crying, and ultimately sobbing. It was a masterclass of performing from Elizabeth Henstridge, but additionally very unnerving for followers involved about what occurred that Simmons cannot bear in mind. She must be straight quoted too:
Oh my God. What have I carried out? I am sorry. What have I carried out? Oh my God. I am sorry. I am sorry. No!
Though Simmons was unhappy that her repair for the Zephyr got here at Enoch’s expense, her breakdown was clearly linked to one thing else she was remembering, and she or he was panicking to the purpose that she could not reply any of Daisy and Coulson’s questions. I really feel obligated to suspect that Simmons realized she made herself neglect a secret daughter that she left behind with Fitz since I have been operating with that principle for many of Season 7, however I additionally discover myself suspecting that she remembered one thing terrible that occurred to Fitz.
Mix her panic and devastation with Enoch’s feedback, and Fitz may very effectively be lifeless. After all, Simmons hasn’t heard from Fitz since rescuing the staff from Izel, which was additionally the time Fitz’s voice was heard. At this level, that temporary line from Fitz within the Season 6 finale is essentially the most conclusive “proof” that he isn’t lifeless, so I for one am going to carry onto that and hope that Simmons’ breakdown was about one thing else. The place is Fitz? What was Enoch speaking about? And what did Simmons keep in mind that was so devastating?
Is Enoch Gone For Good?
Whereas Fitz’s destiny continues to be a thriller, Enoch’s is much less so. He freely gave up his Electrochron Displacement Mechanism regardless of understanding that it could kill him, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. slowed down and gave Enoch time to ship a touching and heartbreaking speech earlier than dying. He is fairly clearly lifeless primarily based on the episode, and actor Joel Stoffer’s feedback to CinemaBlend assist that this was Enoch’s finish. However is he gone for good?
Whereas he’s seemingly going to remain lifeless within the current, S.H.I.E.LD. may ship extra Enoch courtesy of some FitzSimmons flashbacks to their time away once they had been inventing time journey and avoiding Chronicoms. That is very true in case Fitz is lifeless, since Iain De Caestecker is confirmed to seem in Season 7. It doesn’t matter what occurred to Fitz by this level, I might not be stunned to see Enoch once more through flashback.
What Now With Diana?
Due to the time loops, Coulson and Daisy came upon about Simmon’s Diana implant and noticed what occurs when the implant is eliminated, however a reset meant that Diana was again in Simmons’ head by the point they saved the day. Now that Daisy and Coulson know, will they hold the Diana secret? How a lot hazard are they in now that they know? Will they wish to take away it to get at Simmons’ priceless info?
On the one hand, after all Coulson and Daisy would not wish to put Fitz in danger, and they might most likely have a tough time doing something to Diana with out both Deke or Simmons serving to anyway. Even an EMP could not fry the implant. Then again, the Chronicom risk nonetheless is not over due to Malick, and extra people understanding about Diana means higher hazard to the staff and their mission. And what would Mack say as director, if Daisy and Coulson inform him?
Is The Staff Doomed?
Enoch was simply filled with foreboding feedback when he made his dying speech to Daisy and Coulson in “As I Have All the time Been.” When Daisy promised him that the mission would proceed, Enoch informed her that “the staff won’t” survive despite the fact that her buddies would, and this was their final mission collectively primarily based on his data of the longer term. Daisy seemingly interpreted that as Enoch particularly saying that she can be separated, however he did not title names. So, is the staff doomed?
Properly, simply because Daisy was upset by the implications doesn’t suggest that they are doomed. Actually, it is doable that a few of them would possibly simply be prepared to depart S.H.I.E.L.D. by the tip of this ordeal. All of them deserve a break, in any case. Enoch sadly died earlier than he may make clear for Daisy, so she (and viewers) can solely marvel for now. Is the staff doomed? Is Daisy appropriate, and Enoch was indicating that she notably can be separated? Or will it merely be a case of going in several instructions?
What’s Subsequent For Daisy And Sousa?
One of many comparatively few lighter elements of “As I Have All the time Been” noticed Daisy be taught simply why Sousa has been so prepared and keen to assist her, even when a few of her requests did not make a lot sense to him because of the time loop. Sousa is romantically interested by her, though he will not bear in mind admitting it to her. Nonetheless, Daisy planted a kiss on him throughout one of many loops, so she evidently reciprocates his emotions at the least considerably. So what subsequent?
Properly, Daisy is the one one who is aware of that Sousa confessed or that they kissed, so nothing would possibly change between them except Daisy takes the step ahead or Sousa decides to go for it. A Daisy/Sousa romance does damage my crackpot principle that Sousa would return to the 21st century and fall in love with Sharon Carter, and Deke would most likely be bummed that Sousa did not even want lemons to win her, however they each deserve some happiness, so I am all for it. However will it occur?
Will Coulson Deactivate?
Whereas Coulson was all however giddy within the early episodes of Season 7 on account of his possibilities to satisfy historic figures and expertise historical past (in addition to use his LMD skills to assist the staff), he is been interested by the “ones and zeroes” that make up his very being ever since he blew himself up after which got here again. He does not even consider he has a soul, and usually appears to seek out himself extra and unnatural. On the finish of the mission, will he deactivate himself?
This has been a principle of mine for some time, and I am unsure if S.H.I.E.L.D. would do it. Coulson deactivating himself — or asking someone to deactivate him — would bookend the present, because it begin with a Coulson who had been resurrected after dying in The Avengers, and it could show to Might that he does not really at all times come again. It will be a heartbreaker for these he is forsaking once more, although, and do we actually need S.H.I.E.L.D. to finish on heartbreak after seven seasons?
Hopefully Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will reply at the least a few of these questions within the subsequent episode, which airs on Wednesday, July 29 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. To relive the sooner days of S.H.I.E.L.D., you will discover the primary six seasons streaming on Netflix now, and our 2020 fall TV premiere schedule can point out what you may watch as soon as S.H.I.E.L.D. wraps.
Add Comment