Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7: What Happened To Yo-Yo And More Questions After Episode 3

Spoilers forward for the third episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, referred to as “Alien Commies from the Future.”
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. traveled the time tides in “Alien Commies from the Future” to Space 51 circa 1955, which was a far cry from 1931 New York Metropolis. After saving Freddy Malick from the Chronicoms to ensure the rise of Hydra, the brokers subsequent needed to cease the Chronicoms from activating an ion fusion machine that will take out all the early S.H.I.E.L.D. mind belief and alter historical past.
Within the course of, Simmons obtained to cosplay Agent Carter, Coulson obtained to fulfill Daniel Sousa, everyone obtained to look fabulous of their 1950s duds, and Mack and Deke even obtained to threaten a racist with alien abduction. That stated, it wasn’t all enjoyable and video games, and the episode left some foreboding questions to contemplate as we stay up for Episode four and past.
What Happened To Yo-Yo?
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. had beforehand revealed that Yo-Yo wasn’t in a position to make use of her powers, however “Alien Commies from the Future” appeared to verify that her powers aren’t fully gone. She remains to be in a position to see at super-speed, however the remainder of her physique will not cooperate. I initially thought that she is likely to be struggling some form of psychological block after what she went by in Season 6, however I am starting to suppose that it is genuinely a bodily downside. Her new arms may very well be the trigger, or some leftover impact from the Shrike, however S.H.I.E.L.D. hasn’t shed any extra mild.
Severely, What’s Incorrect With Could?
I used to be already asking what was mistaken with Could after Episode 2, however the plot has formally thickened on the Could entrance. Any theories that Simmons’ therapeutic tech in some way turned her right into a Chronicom and even part-Chronicom/LMD appear to be disproved due to Could remaining standing regardless of the EMP. After her breakdown when attempting to chase the Chronicom by the smoke, my present concept is that Could is affected by some form of PTSD from the top of Season 6, and her gasping for air was really a panic assault. She has definitely been by greater than sufficient trauma, and he or she did technically die not that way back!
What Is Simmons Hiding?
Simmons’ EMP fortunately appears to have debunked the idea that she’s an LMD, however she’s nonetheless hiding loads from her associates, and there is nonetheless a giant discrepancy. If Simmons was gone for a “appreciable” period of time however seemingly hasn’t aged, one thing is certainly fishy. Is there one thing to Sousa’s remark about her accent, or was it only a enjoyable joke? Is it bizarre that she was in a position to make the EMP herself, when Fitz is the engineer? Might she be a clone, and FitzSimmons actually did already reside their lives and are actually previous and/or lifeless? Look, name me paranoid, however I am manner too used to unhealthy issues taking place to FitzSimmons to not assume the worst. My fingers are crossed that that is only a secret child state of affairs.
How Does LMD Coulson Work?
S.H.I.E.L.D. already revealed that the Season 7 model of Coulson is essentially the most superior LMD accessible, which was superb information for Daisy and Simmons in “Alien Commies from the Future” when Coulson was in a position to maintain off a Chronicom. He isn’t so high-tech that he could not me taken down by Simmons’ rushed EMP, nonetheless, however he was already sparking again to “life” earlier than the ultimate credit rolled. Is LMD Coulson not possible to “kill,” wanting dismemberment? Is he half Chronicom, and the others would have sparked again to life too in the event that they hadn’t self-destructed? How does he work?
The place’s Enoch?
Talking of Chronicoms, the place on Earth is Enoch? The poor man was left behind in 1931 when he wasn’t in a position to make it again to the Zephyr earlier than it jumped forward to 1955, and his expression was downright heartbreaking when he realized. That stated, if any member of the staff was going to be left behind prior to now, Enoch was the best alternative. As a Chronicom, he does not must cope with the pesky inconveniences of ageing, and he was completely keen to face guard over frozen Fitz for the higher a part of a century. Enoch can come again, and his alliance with Koenig appeared to make it probably he’d have S.H.I.E.L.D. ties. However the place was he? And when is he coming again?
Does Sousa Have To Die?
“Alien Commies from the Future” revealed some key particulars about Sousa: he and Peggy Carter apparently weren’t in common contact, he had suspicions about Hydra infiltration in S.H.I.E.L.D. that had been critical sufficient that he reached out to the CIA, and he may need already seen an excessive amount of for him to have a protracted future. Nothing factors towards him completely having to outlive for the timeline. Peggy winds up with Steve courtesy of Avengers: Endgame, the extent of Hydra’s infiltration is not revealed on a big scale till Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Coulson in all probability would have identified if there was something within the S.H.I.E.L.D. historical past books in regards to the legendary Agent Sousa residing to inform the story of what occurred at Space 51.
Throw within the trailer for the following episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. together with the episode description, and followers might need to begin getting ready for a tragic finish to Agent Daniel Sousa. And he appeared destined for a contented ending when Agent Carter wrapped, too! That stated, it appears just like the heroes aren’t ready to only let Sousa die, it doesn’t matter what the historical past books say, and the following episode guarantees to be a noir episode not like something S.H.I.E.L.D. has even tried earlier than.
See what occurs subsequent on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with the following new episode, referred to as “Out of the Previous,” airing on Wednesday, June 17 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. For extra viewing choices now and within the coming weeks, be sure you try our 2020 summer time TV premiere schedule. You’ll find the earlier six seasons of S.H.I.E.L.D. streaming on Netflix, and each seasons of Agent Carter (together with an entire lot of different Marvel Cinematic Universe content material) streaming on Disney+.
