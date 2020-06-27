Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7: What Is Simmons Hiding And 5 More Questions After Episode 5

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the fifth episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, referred to as “A Trout within the Milk.“
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. arrived within the 1970s in “A Trout within the Milk,” solely to discover a very totally different decade than they anticipated primarily based on what they knew of historical past. Whereas the music and fads seemingly stayed the identical, Hydra’s timeline moved up by about 40 years because of the Chronicoms’ interference, and the brokers have been tasked with roughly the plot of Captain America: The Winter Soldier on prime of all their different problems. The episode did lastly drop a clue about Simmons, however one which raised extra questions than it answered, and hers is not the one plot at present shrouded in thriller.
So, as we await the subsequent episode of S.H.I.E.L.D., learn on for some questions that have to be answered after Episode 5!
What Is Simmons Hiding?
Simply after it appeared S.H.I.E.L.D. had debunked the theories that any tech is concerned with Simmons’ secrets and techniques, “A Trout In The Milk” revealed she has what seems to be a glowing chip behind her neck. She did not notice who Deke was speaking about when he talked about “Bobo,” and he or she informed Enoch that she’s been “slipping,” “forgetting,” and “getting confused” with out him. Enoch merely informed her to come back with him and all the things could be advantageous, though they have been stopped earlier than he may do something for her.
So what precisely is Simmons hiding? Is the chip some sort of reminiscence inhibitor that she and Fitz implanted to verify she could not give away any harmful particulars? Why did not it fry within the EMP? Is it someway protecting her younger as a result of she spent a long time away with Fitz? Is she a clone, and the chip is feeding her Simmons’ recollections? Does she even know in regards to the chip, and was it purported to be glowing? In that case, why would she put on a ponytail? I am on the reminiscence inhibitor practice myself, partly as a result of that looks as if the least tragic possibility for poor FitzSimmons.
What Occurred In Enoch’s Yr Away?
A operating joke in the course of the noir episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was that Enoch was caught, working in the identical S.H.I.E.L.D. bar for many years whereas he waited for the brokers to come back get him. The joke is rather less humorous in hindsight, since “A Trout within the Milk” revealed that Enoch did not truly keep on the bar the entire time. He had been gone for greater than a 12 months by the point the brokers arrived in 1973, solely to conveniently flip as much as function getaway driver.
What occurred in Enoch’s 12 months away? There was an enemy Chronicom within the period, since he caught round with Freddy Malick in 1955, so we should not rule out that one thing was carried out to Enoch. Or was Enoch’s absence in order that S.H.I.E.L.D. may go for the Terminator nod with Enoch’s “Include me if you wish to live on!” line when he pulled as much as save the day? If Enoch has been turned, what does that imply for the slipping Simmons?
What’s Subsequent For Sousa?
Daniel Sousa was struggling to regulate to 1973 (after which 1976) all through “A Trout within the Milk,” having been “killed” in his personal time earlier than being pulled into the heroes’ time journey adventures whereas he was nonetheless unconscious. He by no means bought to say any goodbyes, and he informed Daisy that this is able to in all probability be his final mission. Daisy did not appear to suppose he was going to really stop, however I am unsure I see S.H.I.E.L.D. protecting him as a part of the staff for the remainder of the ultimate season.
What’s subsequent for Sousa? Will he stick it out, and proceed serving to the staff till they return to their very own time? In that case, will he fall in love with Sharon Carter, since he misplaced Peggy to Steve Rogers? Or will he keep behind in 1976? Contemplating Enver Gjokaj appeared in The Avengers, S.H.I.E.L.D. may all the time depart Sousa within the ’70s and reveal that Gjokaj’s character in Avengers was Sousa’s son. Or is all of this too optimistic, and Sousa goes to die sooner somewhat than later?
Is Deke The Key To All the pieces?
For a man who spent many of the episode hanging out on the Zephyr in a observe swimsuit, Deke was surprisingly key to “A Trout within the Milk.” His point out of “Bobo” was a giveaway that one thing was unsuitable with Simmons, who ought to have identified that was what Deke referred to as Fitz, and his assertion that his grandparents must “bump lemons” to make his mother may very well be a clue that one thing goes to occur as a consequence of his very existence on this timeline. Killing Malick was additionally a shock, and maybe he is a wild card as a consequence of the truth that he should not exist.
Might he be the important thing to all the things? He may very properly at the least be key to some questions being answered about what FitzSimmons have been as much as throughout their time away. I for one took the point out of Fitz and Simmons needing to make a child as extra proof pointing towards my secret FitzSimmons child concept. Might he be a variable that the Chronicoms weren’t ready for? Taking pictures Malick is unquestionably a game-changer.
What Was On The Image From Malick?
Freddy Malick was alive and properly for many of “A Trout within the Milk,” which passed off a number of years after he died within the authentic timeline. The Chronicom chief came around Malick at his dwelling earlier than the launch of Perception, and he left him with a mysterious image. Malick nonetheless had the image when Yo-Yo and Deke arrived to deliver him again to the Zephyr, and he teased that Hydra had one thing that they’d “desperately need,” however they solely bought a have a look at it after Deke shot and killed Malick. Yo-Yo was clearly unnerved by no matter it confirmed.
What was on the image? Admittedly, Yo-Yo seeing it was adopted shortly thereafter by Mack discovering that his mother and father have been beneath the Lighthouse and would have been drowned if S.H.I.E.L.D. went via with the plan to flood Undertaking Perception, inflicting him to abort the mission. The picture may have merely been of Mack’s mother and father underneath Hydra management. Nonetheless, did Yo-Yo actually know what Mack’s mother and father regarded like in 1976 sufficient to acknowledge them in a photograph? And if not Mack’s mother and father, what was within the picture?
What Will Nathaniel Malick Do To Daisy?
All three Malick males have been nonetheless alive in 1976, and it is wanting like Nathaniel is likely to be the Malick son to trigger extra hassle for S.H.I.E.L.D. on this model of the timeline. After getting used as an impromptu hostage by Daisy in 1973, he noticed her use her powers. By the point they confirmed up once more in 1976, Nathaniel was able to make a transfer. He captured each Daisy and Sousa, and was final seen reaching out to Daniel Whitehall for directions on the right way to switch superpowers surgically.
Will Nathaniel pull it off? Daisy misplaced the flexibility to make use of her powers again in Season 5, and it truly took surgical procedure (and a brutal betrayal) for her to regain her talents. Might surgical procedure take away her powers for good this time? How would the staff look with out a Quake, particularly when Yo-Yo has misplaced her velocity? And how harmful would Nathaniel — who has already lived longer than he was purported to — be if he had her powers? Or will Daisy escape together with her powers intact?
Discover out with the subsequent new episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., referred to as “Adapt or Die,” airing on Wednesday, July at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. for extra viewing choices now and within the not-too-distant future, you should definitely try our 2020 summer season TV premiere schedule.
