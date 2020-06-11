Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Seemingly Debunked A Big Season 7 Idea, So What’s Subsequent?

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the third episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, referred to as “Alien Commies from the Future!”
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. continued its adventures via time with “Alien Commies from the Future,” which despatched the heroes from 1931 (the place they saved Hydra however misplaced Enoch) to Space 51 circa 1955. The Chronicoms’ objective was to take out the mind belief of S.H.I.E.L.D. (together with Agent Carter‘s Daniel Sousa) within the ’50s and due to this fact forestall it from changing into a company that might cease them by 2020, and the nice guys needed to get artistic to save lots of the previous whereas additionally staying alive. Within the course of, S.H.I.E.L.D. seemingly debunked a idea that will have meant very large issues for the ultimate season.
All palms had been on deck to cease the Chronicoms from detonating a tool that will kill everyone inside vary and alter the course of the longer term eternally, and it fell to Simmons to show a 1950s-era try at an EMP into a tool highly effective sufficient to knock out the machine and the Chronicoms themselves. Such a robust electromagnetic pulse would quick out something digital inside vary, which included Coulson. And, if the Season 7 idea had been right, that will have additionally included Simmons. So what occurred, and what’s subsequent?
The Idea
Some S.H.I.E.L.D. followers, myself included, got here to the conclusion after the primary two episodes of Season 7 that one thing was fishy with Simmons that might simply be defined by a reveal that Simmons is an LMD. In any case, S.H.I.E.L.D. revealed that Simmons had been gone for a “appreciable” period of time, with neither Simmons nor Enoch giving an actual variety of years.
Simmons seemingly hasn’t aged a day aside from lengthy sufficient to develop out her bangs, and she or he apparently had sufficient time to assist invent time journey, design some medical know-how that roughly resurrected Might, and for Fitz to revamp the Zephyr to journey via time. She’s not being very forthcoming and seemingly drops data on a need-to-know foundation.
She has additionally been very businesslike, not visibly emotional, and surprisingly at peace with the separation from Fitz. It was sufficient that I used to be already dreading a reveal that Fitz and Simmons had lived their lives, grown previous, and both died after changing themselves with LMDs or designed a younger Simmons LMD to assist their friends cease the Chronicoms. That is FitzSimmons we’re speaking about, okay? Of course I assume one thing tragic has occurred!
The Debunking
The idea that Simmons was an LMD or perhaps a Chronicom caught with me all through virtually the whole hour of “Alien Commies from the Future.” She appeared virtually too educated about historical past, had some questionable reactions (together with an fascinating expression when Coulson advised making an attempt to elicit emotional responses from the Chronicoms), and began rewiring the EMP like an engineer fairly than a biochemist.
Certain, the rewiring may have simply been that S.H.I.E.L.D. wanted any individual to do it and solely the biochem half of FitzSimmons was obtainable, and Simmons has spent sufficient time with Fitz to have picked up a few of his tips, however till I noticed her flip the EMP swap with none trepidation for herself or any signal to Daisy that she was going to quick out, I used to be afraid we had Robo-Simmons on our palms.
However Simmons flipped that swap, and S.H.I.E.L.D. confirmed the lights blowing out, the Chronicoms melting as they self-destructed, and LMD Coulson shorting out and dropping like… effectively, like a robotic that ran out of energy. Admittedly, the episode did not present Simmons instantly after the EMP activated to show as soon as and for all that she’s human, however certainly the episode would have ended on the reveal that Simmons shorted herself out with the EMP if that was one thing that occurred!
Can I definitively, completely, 100% assure that Simmons’ EMP proves she’s not an LMD or a Chronicom of some type? Sadly, I can not, since S.H.I.E.L.D. did not flash again to Simmons and Daisy after the EMP went off, and the trailer for the subsequent episode would not present Simmons in any respect. Nonetheless, it positive looks as if S.H.I.E.L.D. simply debunked that idea! There are nonetheless large questions on Simmons, nevertheless, and hopefully solutions can be forthcoming sooner fairly than later.
Discover out what occurs subsequent on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with the subsequent new episode, airing Wednesday, June 17 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Should you want some non-superhero viewing choices, remember to take a look at our 2020 summer time premiere schedule!
