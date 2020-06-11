Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Seemingly Debunked A Big Season 7 Idea, So What’s Subsequent?

Spoilers forward for the third episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, referred to as “Alien Commies from the Future!”

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. continued its adventures via time with “Alien Commies from the Future,” which despatched the heroes from 1931 (the place they saved Hydra however misplaced Enoch) to Space 51 circa 1955. The Chronicoms’ objective was to take out the mind belief of S.H.I.E.L.D. (together with Agent Carter‘s Daniel Sousa) within the ’50s and due to this fact forestall it from changing into a company that might cease them by 2020, and the nice guys needed to get artistic to save lots of the previous whereas additionally staying alive. Within the course of, S.H.I.E.L.D. seemingly debunked a idea that will have meant very large issues for the ultimate season.