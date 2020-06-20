Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Talks ‘Readability’ About The MCU And Agent Carter

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Season 7 episode, known as “Out of the Previous.”
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s newest twist took a moderately shocking flip. With the brokers nonetheless caught in 1955, Coulson needed to achieve the belief of the suspicious Daniel Sousa, Agent Peggy Carter’s previous companion. Nevertheless, whereas viewers realized Sousa’s unique destiny was to die, this new actuality sophisticated the whole lot. Just lately, Enver Gjokaj provided his tackle what’s up subsequent for Sousa and the way being taken out of his unique timeline would possibly carry “readability” concerning the MCU and Agent Carter.
Agent Carter wrapped its two-season stint on ABC with the titular character and Sousa kissing, and previous to Avengers: Endgame, it was typically puzzled whether or not Sousa was Peggy Carter’s mysterious husband that the MCU alluded to, although by no means recognized. Now that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has confirmed what occurred to Sousa, the place does he go from right here? Enver Gjokaj shared his ideas about his character’s mindset after being faraway from his personal time, and what that may imply for his future with Peggy. Right here’s what Gjokaj informed TVLine:
[Sousa is] very conflicted about being taken out of time, as you possibly can think about, due to the entire issues that he needed to love for in that point interval. Which may, although, give us some readability on what’s occurring with him within the MCU universe [and] what finally occurred between Peggy and Daniel.
This looks as if only a trace of what’s to return within the very subsequent episode, however I can solely surmise that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will really affirm the place Peggy is within the 1970s, in addition to how Sousa’s demise has impacted her. Possibly I’m studying an excessive amount of into it, but it surely appears like Daniel being taken out of his personal time is the catalyst that prevented him from romantically ending up with Peggy.
Did Daniel’s disappearance unintentionally pave the way in which for Steve Rogers rekindling his relationship with Peggy in Avengers: Endgame? Possibly so, perhaps so. Both method, Enver Gjokaj doesn’t have any laborious emotions about Peggy and Steve ending up collectively ultimately. The actor at all times figured Sousa was “going to be second place” in Peggy’s coronary heart. If solely he’d have had his personal customized protect…
All that mentioned, it’s unclear how Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will tie up Sousa’s storyline. Nevertheless, it might be wild if Sousa and the staff landed in 2012, circa The Avengers‘ timeline. Enver Gjokaj did make an look within the film as somebody aside from Sousa, and he lately revealed that his Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. function was initially meant to tie again into his twin function as a cop in The Avengers. It’s nonetheless a chance that some sort of connection might occur there. The collection’ showrunners have teased a possible MCU connection being on the way in which, and time journey will surely clarify how each of Gjokaj’s roles might exist in the identical universe. Make it occur, writers!
New episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. air Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC. For extra on what to look at, make sure you try our 2020 summer season TV premiere information.
Add Comment