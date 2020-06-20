Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Talks ‘Readability’ About The MCU And Agent Carter

Spoilers forward for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Season 7 episode, known as “Out of the Previous.”

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s newest twist took a moderately shocking flip. With the brokers nonetheless caught in 1955, Coulson needed to achieve the belief of the suspicious Daniel Sousa, Agent Peggy Carter’s previous companion. Nevertheless, whereas viewers realized Sousa’s unique destiny was to die, this new actuality sophisticated the whole lot. Just lately, Enver Gjokaj provided his tackle what’s up subsequent for Sousa and the way being taken out of his unique timeline would possibly carry “readability” concerning the MCU and Agent Carter.