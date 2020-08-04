Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: The 11 Best Character Additions, Ranked

Go away a Remark
Within the seven seasons that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been on the air, the characters have gone on a large number of adventures and skilled their fair proportion of hardship. Whereas the core workforce has largely remained the identical since Season 1, there have been a quantity of unbelievable characters which have joined Agent Coulson, Daisy Johnson, Melinda Could, Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons on their missions via house, time, and quite a few battles with Hydra.
There was a revolving door of new characters from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s early days, with the sequence efficiently including dynamic members to the workforce each season. They have not all caught round for one cause or one other, however they made their mark on the present in several methods. Listed below are Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s 11 finest character additions, ranked.
11. Piper
One of the numerous causes to love Piper (Briana Venskus) was her gumption. She match seamlessly with the workforce, preventing alongside them all through a number of missions. Piper additionally assisted Daisy and Simmons once they went to deep house in search of Fitz. Piper was one of many acquainted faces that made up the sequence and her longevity, sense of humor, and camaraderie with the remaining of the characters makes me glad that she’s nonetheless alive on the market.
10. Lincoln Campbell
Luke Mitchell’s Lincoln Campbell joined Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in Season 2. An Inhuman who labored alongside Daisy’s mom Jiaying within the Afterlife, Lincoln later joined S.H.I.E.L.D. as a member of Daisy’s workforce, known as “Secret Warriors,” in Season 3. Lincoln was a genuinely good man. He added a bit of life to the workforce for the brief interval of time he was on it, serving to S.H.I.E.L.D. to defeat Hive. Lincoln’s candy relationship with Daisy made his dying all of the extra heartbreaking.
9. Antoine “Journey” Triplett
The reveal that Ward and John Garrett have been traitors working with Hydra threw everybody for a loop, Journey (B.J. Britt) included. After leaving Garrett’s workforce behind, Journey labored arduous to show that he was loyal to S.H.I.E.L.D. and he in the end did. The character was a breath of recent air, charming, loyal, and he had an ideal relationship with Daisy (whose identify was Skye again then). He was really rising into his personal, so when Journey was killed off in Season 2, it was a punch to the intestine.
8. Deke Shaw
Jeff Ward’s Deke joined the sequence in Season 5, when the workforce time-traveled to the longer term. He wasn’t all that ecstatic about being an element of any workforce at first, selecting to fly solo as a survivalist at the start. Nonetheless, Deke turned that one character who’s a ache in everybody’s aspect typically (Daisy, Fitz, and Mack’s principally), however whose loyalty and coronary heart all the time shine via in essentially the most stunning of moments. Him being Simmons and Fitz’s grandson made him extra central to the workforce by default, however he is since confirmed how succesful he will be in sticky conditions.
7. Daniel Sousa
Enver Gjokaj’s Sousa is that uncommon character who has seamlessly transitioned from one Marvel TV present to a different. After two seasons spent on Agent Carter, Sousa joined Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in Season 7, plucked from the ’50s and thrown into complicated time-travel shenanigans. He is adjusted fairly nicely to every thing, all issues thought-about, and has been a grounding beacon of hope for the workforce. Sousa has been useful, considerate, and dependable regardless of every thing. To not point out that he and Daisy have taken a romantic liking to one another and I am undoubtedly right here for that.
6. Lance Hunter
First launched in Season 2, Nick Blood’s Hunter was extra of a free agent compared with the remaining of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s members. In truth, he wasn’t even a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent in any respect when he joined, however his impartial spirit and lack of respect for the foundations didn’t cease him from becoming a member of anyway. Whereas the remaining of the workforce was suspicious of him at first, Hunter introduced some much-needed humor to the widely very severe workforce and remained involved with them lengthy after he and ex-wife Bobbi Morse have been pressured to depart S.H.I.E.L.D. behind.
5. Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider
Ghost Rider was by no means a proper agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., however the flame-headed vigilante helped the workforce defeat Aida and get rid of Darkhold, a mysterious supernatural e-book that Robbie’s uncle and lots of others have been after, in Season 4. Performed to perfection by Gabriel Luna, the character rapidly turned a fan-favorite. Luna was all set to star in Hulu’s Ghost Rider sequence too. Sadly, these plans have been in the end scrapped earlier than manufacturing ever acquired began.
4. Enoch
Enoch is the sort of ride-or-die buddy that anybody would need. Enoch, a member of the superior artificial alien race known as Chronicoms, was beforehand an anthropologist. Enoch helped carry Fitz safely to the longer term and aided within the workforce’s return to the current, patiently waited for many years after the time-traveling ship left him behind, and in the end sacrificed his life in order that the workforce might dwell. Joel Stoffer was distinctive within the function and introduced quite a bit of humanity to a usually indifferent character, making Enoch’s dying all of the extra tragic ultimately.
3. Bobbi Morse
The higher half of the Hunter/Bobbi duo, in my humble opinion. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has had a quantity of distinctive feminine characters and Bobbi ranks fairly excessive up there. Adrianne Palicki isn’t any stranger to kicking ass, having as soon as performed Marvel Girl, and he or she introduced that preventing spirit to her function as Bobbi. The character joined the present in Season 2 and later infiltrated Hydra on Coulson’s orders. Let’s simply say Simmons was very impressed and intimidated by her for good cause. Bobbi was a pressure.
half. Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie
Since these final two additions have been equally nice, they each deserve the #1 spot! Henry Simmons’ Mack joined the present in Season 2 and is one of the earliest additions who caught round for the rest of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s run. Mack’s impression as a personality can’t be overstated. By thick and skinny, he has had everybody’s backs regardless of the private losses that he confronted. Mack is a powerful, steadfast, and tactical character with head on his shoulders. Nonetheless, he is an enormous softie on the within and cares very deeply about everybody and doing what’s proper. It is no surprise that he was later chosen to grow to be the director in Coulson’s place.
half. Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez
Natalia Cordova-Buckley’s Yo-Yo first got here aboard the present within the center of Season Three and rapidly made a powerful impression. She turned a strong Inhuman superhero capable of run rapidly backwards and forwards, therefore the nickname. Over the course of the sequence, Yo-Yo has cast an ideal relationship with everybody and her no-nonsense persona is undercut by her monumental coronary heart and ethical compass. Loyal, sacrificing, and irreplaceable, Yo-Yo is much and away one of the very best character additions to the sequence. Like Mack, Yo-Yo’s grow to be so integral to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that to take away her from the workforce would alter the dynamic of the present.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 airs Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC. For extra on what to observe, you should definitely take a look at our 2020 fall TV premiere schedule.
