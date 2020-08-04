Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: The 11 Best Character Additions, Ranked

half. Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie

Since these final two additions have been equally nice, they each deserve the #1 spot! Henry Simmons’ Mack joined the present in Season 2 and is one of the earliest additions who caught round for the rest of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s run. Mack’s impression as a personality can’t be overstated. By thick and skinny, he has had everybody’s backs regardless of the private losses that he confronted. Mack is a powerful, steadfast, and tactical character with head on his shoulders. Nonetheless, he is an enormous softie on the within and cares very deeply about everybody and doing what’s proper. It is no surprise that he was later chosen to grow to be the director in Coulson’s place.