Agents of SHIELD bosses on why Fitz was missing as Endgame plot hole gets patched up

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD has left followers scratching their heads all through season seven over the sudden absence of Leopold Fitz (Iain de Caestecker), who was missing all through the present’s remaining sequence.

Fortunately, the superhero sequence managed to patch up any confusion story-wise in Agents of SHIELD’s remaining episode, and even solved an Avengers: Endgame plot hole involving Captain America by bringing Fitz again for the final instalment.

Nonetheless, for these questioning why de Caestecker was missing for almost all of season seven, the sequence’ present runners have lastly spoken out.

Chatting with TV Line this week, Jed Whedon mentioned that “some selections aren’t made by us” however by actors, including: “So we did what we might, and we tried to make it rewarding with the items [we were given]. Typically it’s 3D chess.”

Co-showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen additionally mentioned: “To be clear, Iain is an exceptionally gifted actor and one of our dearest mates. It was simply it was time for him to go [and] discover new issues.”

“[T]o make the reward of him missing for therefore lengthy repay… the one approach that we might suppose is a super-happy ending,” Whedon mentioned. “And in addition, for him, he really hadn’t missed something. That was how we answered that in our minds, and on the present.”

Collection seven noticed the SHIELD crew journey again via time, however within the course of, they managed to create a brand new timeline through which Fitz was missing.

Nonetheless, within the remaining episode, Fitz seems to clarify that he remained within the present-date timeline when the opposite SHIELD members went again in time however found that through the use of the Quantum Realm, he might journey between timelines – making it doable for him to journey to the brand new timeline the place the crew now existed as lengthy as one thing linked the 2 timeline.

Not solely did this plot machine clear up the issue of the missing Fitz, however it additionally stuffed in a plot hole left by Avengers: Endgame, which got here out in cinemas final 12 months.

On the finish of Endgame, we see Captain America (Chris Evans) return the Infinity Stones to their authentic place again in time, which resulted in him rising previous with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Nonetheless, time journey guidelines throughout the Marvel Universe have beforehand said you can set up a brand new timeline however you can’t transfer between timelines.

Due to Agents of SHIELD, we lastly have a solution as to why Cap might stay out a pleasant life with Peggy within the new timeline earlier than travelling again to the primary MCU timeline – they have been linked by the Avengers that Cap had a reference to and he used the Quantum Realm to maneuver between the 2.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, which focussed on the spy company set in a world of Marvel superheroes, got here to an finish after seven years on ABC.

